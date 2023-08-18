(Bloomberg) -- The UK will face another day of disruption on its regional and long-distance rail network as train drivers strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The Aslef union will hold its latest walkout on Sept. 1, affecting 16 train companies across the country including the Gatwick Express and the c2c service connecting London and Essex. The strike will be followed by an overtime ban across the UK network on Sept. 2.

The announcement marks the third day of industrial action on the rail network in the coming weeks, as Britons approach the end of summer holidays and the back-to-school season. The separate RMT union is striking on two consecutive Saturdays: Aug. 26 and Sept. 2.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said “the government appears happy to let passengers — and businesses — suffer in the mistaken belief that they can bully us into submission. They don’t care about passengers — or Britain’s railway — but they will not break us.”

