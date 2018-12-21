Train in Serbia Hits Bus Full of Students, Killing at Least Five

(Bloomberg) -- A train collided with a bus carrying students in southern Serbia, killing at least five people and injuring 27, the Interior Ministry said.

The collision took place near the southern city of Nis on Friday. Images from the scene showed that the train cut the bus in half before partially derailing. Police are investigating.

