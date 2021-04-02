(Bloomberg) -- A passenger train derailed on the east coast of Taiwan this morning, injuring at least 23 people and with four people showing no signs of life, the National Fire Agency said.

The train, which has 8 coaches and can carry about 350 passengers, crashed in Hualien County at about 9:35 a.m., the agency said in a text message.

Among 100 passengers in the first four coaches that are evacuated, 4 showed no signs of life, while 23 were seriously injured or slightly injured. Rescue efforts are still underway for the last four coaches, the agency said.

