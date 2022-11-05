(Bloomberg) -- Satellite imagery showed a train from North Korea crossing into Russia on Friday in the first traffic observed on the route in several years, the 38 North website reported.

The movement was seen on the only land connection between the two countries on Friday afternoon, the report said, adding North Korea closed the link in February 2020 as it shut its borders due to the pandemic.

It wasn’t possible to determine the purpose of the train from the imagery, the North Korea-focused website said. North Korea and Russia agreed in September to restart rail traffic, it said.

The latest analysis by 38 North comes days after the US accused North Korea of covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for use in the Ukraine invasion despite previous denials that it planned to do so.

In September, in an unusually direct statement, North Korea denied that it sold weapons to Russia.

Earlier this week, North Korea fired its biggest-ever daily missile barrage under leader Kim Jong Un. It was the latest in a series of weapons tests meant to protest the allied military drills, which North Korea had called a “huge mistake.”

Read more: N.Korea Warns US to End Provocations, Vows Countermeasures: KCNA

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.