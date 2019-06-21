(Bloomberg) -- Shares of online rail-ticketing company Trainline Plc rose as much as 21% in the U.K.’s second-biggest listing this year.

The stock was trading at about 423 pence shortly after its London debut. Trainline priced its IPO at 350 pence per share, near the top end of its targeted range, giving the company a market value of 1.68 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).

The company is floating 56.5% of its business in a 951 million pound-offer that includes the sale of 32 million new shares and 240 million shares by existing shareholders, it said in a statement. The IPO is second largest in the U.K. after Network International’s April debut, which raised 1.1 billion pounds in one of Europe’s biggest listings this year.

Trainline will use the IPO proceeds to raise its profile and fund expansion plans, the company has said. The IPO won the backing of fund manager Baillie Gifford, who committed to invest 200 million pounds as a cornerstone investor.

Backed by private-equity firm KKR & Co., Trainline works with about 220 rail and coach companies to offer customers fares for travel in 45 countries mainly in Europe and Asia. It increased its reach across Europe in 2016 with the acquisition of Captain Train, one of the most popular Continental rail ticket re-sellers.

KKR acquired London-based Trainline in 2015 for an undisclosed sum from Exponent Private Equity, pre-empting an IPO that would have valued the firm at about 500 million pounds, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc were sponsors. The two banks, along with KKR Capital Markets Ltd, were also global co-ordinators and bookrunners. Barclays Bank Plc and Numis Securities Ltd were bookrunners.

