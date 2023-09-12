(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains operating between New York’s Penn Station and New Jersey are experiencing delays due to a disabled commuter train.

NJ Transit said rail service in and out of Penn Station is facing delays with Midtown Direct service being rerouted to Hoboken. Passengers’ rail tickets and passes will be cross honored by the Port Authority’s PATH trains, NJ Transit buses and private carriers. Meanwhile, all but two Amtrak Keystone trains between Philadelphia and New York are also canceled.

NJ Transit had initially suspended service on the route for about two hours but has now resumed running trains operating with as much as 60 minute delays.

The disruption illustrates how one minor rail incident at the New York-New Jersey choke-point can impede transit up and down the East Coast. With a single century-old tunnel under the Hudson River and more than 400 daily trains, even a slight interruption can cause a massive headache for commuters.

A NJ Transit spokesperson said that a Northeast Corridor train departing from Trenton experienced a minor, slow-speed derailment just prior to arriving in New York. The train remained upright and no injuries were reported to the approximately 1,500 passengers and crew, the person said in an email.

The long-delayed $16.1 billion Gateway Project is attempting to help ease such problems. The project will build a new rail tunnel and rehabilitate the existing one that links the two states. The endeavor is seen as key to alleviating the congestion that plagues the Northeast Corridor, which runs from Boston to Washington, DC and is the country’s busiest passenger-train route.

