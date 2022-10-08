(Bloomberg) -- Rail traffic in northern Germany was halted for several hours on Saturday after cables needed to operate trains safely were severed in what transport minister Volker Wissing called an act of sabotage.

There was no information about the perpetrators or the reason behind the act and federal police are investigating the matter, Wissing said at a press conference. The damage caused all rail traffic in the region to stop for three hours on Saturday morning

“We now know that cables were deliberately cut at two different locations in Germany,” Wissing said.

Incidents of metal theft and cable theft are a significant issue for the industry. In the past, there have also been cases of activist groups cutting cables. Wissing said he couldn’t say whether the act was in any way linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

