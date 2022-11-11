(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s transport network has been blighted by a series of strikes since the summer as workers battle for pay hikes that keep pace with inflation, and in some cases oppose post-Covid changes to the system.

London’s commuters endured another strike on the London Underground this week, which spilled from Thursday into Friday morning.

Some strikes have been called off, however, amid glimmers of hope that unions and bosses are getting closer to securing deals. Here’s the current state of play.

When are the next rail strikes?

The Aslef train drivers’ union has announced that members will walk out on Nov. 26 at a dozen of the country’s operating companies, including those running mainline services such as Avanti West Coast, Great Western Rail and LNER, as well as the London Overground.

Bus drivers are planning to walk out, too?

Yes. London bus drivers employed by Abellio Transport Group Ltd. plan to strike for 10 days leading up to the holidays, which will affect services across large parts of the UK capital.

What’s at issue in these disputes?

Largely they’re about pay. Like Liverpool dockworkers, who this week secured a basic wage increase of 9%, transport workers want raises close to the UK’s inflation rate, which has been in and out of double digits in recent months.

Unite, which represents the bus drivers, says Abellio initially showed willingness to increase pay but has since failed to make any offer to employees or enter “meaningful” talks. Aslef says that although talks are ongoing, no offer on pay has been made.

Hasn’t there been some progress?

Yes, other rail strikes due to start last weekend were suspended by some of the UK’s biggest unions, the RMT and TSSA, as they entered what were described as “intensive negotiations” over pay.

Still, the RMT stated that the dispute is “very much live” with another ballot for fresh walkouts due on Nov. 15. The TSSA is also conducting indicative votes due Nov. 18 to plan for potential further action against the London Underground.

Will strikes stop me from getting to the World Cup?

Chaos at airports has eased, with a number of labor disputes settled and travel demand slowing from the summer peak. Still, English football fans flying to Qatar for the tournament could face disruption at Heathrow airport after unions announced strikes from Nov. 18.

The action will see 700 staff at Dnata Aviation Services and John Menzies Plc, which provide ground handling services to airlines, walk out. Disruption is expected at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4, which host many flights to Qatar and other gulf destinations.

Passport checks could also be affected after thousands of Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, voted to support for industrial action. No dates have been set but the Public and Commercial Services union’s national executive committee plans to do so on Nov. 18 unless “substantial proposals” are received. Civil servants are seeking a 10% pay increase and job protection.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.