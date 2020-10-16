1h ago
Trans-Atlantic Tariff Threat, Stimulus Talks, Cuba Help: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The European Union and the U.S. exchanged tariff threats after the World Trade Organization, in its ruling over illegal state aid America provided to Boeing Co., gave the EU permission to impose duties on $4 billion worth of U.S. goods
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday that President Donald Trump would personally lobby to get reluctant Senate Republicans behind any stimulus deal they reach
- The Federal Reserve is signaling that the coronavirus disruptions that hit financial markets in March indicate prime money market funds and other sources of short-term funding may need tougher rules
- Members of the Paris Club, an informal group of rich nations, are close to suspending Cuba’s debt obligations for this year, in a move that defies U.S. attempts to block any financial relief to the communist island
- World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said the coronavirus pandemic is turning into a major economic crisis and warned of the possibility of a financial crisis emerging
- China is the only large nation that is expected to grow this year, with booming export demand driving an industrial rebound and the nation’s control of the Covid-19 outbreak allowing it to also reopen the domestic economy
