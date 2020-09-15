Trans Mountain Corp. will move swiftly to remove any blockades that illegally impede work on the company’s massive pipeline expansion project, according to the company’s president and chief executive officer.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Tara Weber Tuesday, Ian Anderson said the company would be swift in enforcing its right of way in the event of protests.

“To the extent that it impedes our work at our worksites, or causes unsafe conditions, then we’ll take immediate action,” he said. “We’re prepared for whatever might come our way, but at the same time, we’re really hopeful that it’s going to be peaceful and law-abiding, and that the men and women working on this project can continue to.”

The federal government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion in May 2018, after Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. pulled out amid fierce political and environmental opposition.

The expansion project, which will nearly triple the pipeline’s shipping capacity to 890,000 barrels of oil per day, has faced opposition on environmental grounds. Opponents are concerned at the increase of tanker traffic in British Columbia’s lower mainland at the pipeline’s terminus.

Work has been steadily ramping up on the project, which is slated for completion in 2022.

The total cost of the expansion has ballooned to $12.6 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $7.4 billion. Trans Mountain says the cost increases are a result of delays and the project’s complexity .