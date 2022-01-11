Are you looking for a stock?

    7h ago

    TransAlta replacing turbine foundations at New Brunswick wind farm

    The Canadian Press

    TransAlta says fixing foundations at wind power site to cost between $75M and $100M

    CALGARY -- TransAlta Renewables Inc. says it will have to replace all 50 turbine foundations at a wind farm in New Brunswick where a tower collapsed last year.

    The company says an analysis indicates that deficiencies in the original design of the foundations have caused cracks within the foundations and that they must be replaced.

    Based on initial estimates, TransAlta says the replacement of the foundations at its Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind sites is expected to cost between $75 million and $100 million.

    It also estimates it will result in foregone revenue of about $3.4 million per month on an annualized basis for so long as all 50 wind turbines are off-line, based on average historical wind production.

    Revenue generation is expected to resume as wind turbines are individually returned to service following their foundation replacement. The company expects the foundations to be fully replaced by the end of 2023.

    TransAlta says the foundation issues at the Kent Hills 1 and Kent Hills 2 sites are unique to the design of those sites and there is no indication of any issue at the Kent Hills 3 site or the company's other wind sites.