    Feb 23, 2024

    TransAlta reports $84M Q4 loss compared with $163M loss a year earlier

    The Canadian Press

    TransAlta's CFO tells us how crunched the numbers on a $658M power acquisition

    TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier.

    The power utility says the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Free cash flow per share for the quarter amounted to 39 cents, down from $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Revenue totalled $624 million, down from $854 million in the last three months of 2022.

    Production for the quarter was 5,783 gigawatt hours compared with 6,005 gigawatt hours a year earlier.

    In its outlook for 2024, TransAlta says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion for the year and free cash flow of $1.47 to $1.96 per share.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.