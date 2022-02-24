Are you looking for a stock?

    10h ago

    Transat A.T. appoints European as new head of Air Transat operations

    The Canadian Press

    Air Transat

    An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on May 16, 2019. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    MONTREAL - Transat A.T. Inc. has appointed Marc-Philippe Lumpe to head its airline operations, replacing Jean-Francois Lemay, who has led Air Transat since 2013.

    Lumpe will start June 1, subject to receiving a work permit in Canada.

    He is currently based in London, where he works as a director for global business consulting firm Alix Partners.

    The incoming chief airline operations officer previously held management positions with Virgin Atlantic Airways, Qatar Airways, Air Berlin and Thomas Cook Airlines after serving as a pilot for Lufthansa and holding several posts in the German armed forces.

    Lumpe has a PhD in business administration from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, as well as a master's degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Hagen in Germany.

    He is fluent in French, English, German and Spanish.
     