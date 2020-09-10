Transat AT reports Q3 loss as it began partial resumption of flights and tours

Are you looking for a stock?

    MONTREAL -- Transat A.T. Inc. reported a loss for its latest quarter as it began the partial resumption of flights and tour operations.

    The travel company says the quarter ended July 31 included one week of operations as it resumed flying on July 23 after shutting down April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Transat is flying to 11 European destinations in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal as well as to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It is also running a domestic program linking Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

    The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $45.1 million or $1.20 per share for its most recent quarter compared with a loss of $1.5 million or four cents per share a year earlier, while revenue totalled $9.5 million, down from $698.9 million.

    On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $3.70 per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Transat reached an agreement to be acquired by Air Canada last year, however the deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.