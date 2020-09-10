Transat CEO urges government support as revenue plunges 98.6%

The chief executive of Transat A.T. Inc. is pleading for direct government support for airlines after the company’s revenue nearly evaporated in the latest quarter, in another grim reminder of how the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the sector.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $45.1 million or $1.20 per share for its third quarter compared with a loss of $1.5 million or four cents per share a year earlier, while revenue totalled $9.5 million, down 98.6 per cent from year-ago levels.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $3.70 per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

The travel company says the quarter ended July 31 included one week of operations as it resumed flying on July 23 after shutting down April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat is flying to 11 European destinations in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal as well as to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It is also running a domestic program linking Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

The results prompted President and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to call on the government for support for the airline sector as it continues to be held back by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

“Given the dynamic measures we took to protect the corporation and its cash flow, we're ready for the recovery," Eustache said in a statement Thursday. "However, with Canada maintaining some of the most stringent border restrictions and still requiring quarantine for people returning from abroad, it's time for the government to provide targeted support for the airline sector to ensure the existence of a competitive industry in Canada over the long term."

Transat also warned it may have to lay off 2,000 employees, or 40 per cent of its workforce, in the future.

The company cautioned that while it’s trying to line up additional sources of financing, it may be blocked from doing so by Air Canada as a result of its pending takeover deal, which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

With files from The Canadian Press