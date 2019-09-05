{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    7m ago

    Transcontinental beats earnings expectations with adjusted profit of $52.2M

    The Canadian Press

    We're quite pleased with how we are transforming Transcontinental: CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- TC Transcontinental shares are trading higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange as it beat earnings expectations after achieving efficiency efforts.

    The Montreal-based company, focused on packaging, printing and media, says it had a net income of $3.4 million or four cents per share for the third quarter, down from earnings of $19.3 million or 22 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

    Excluding one-time items, adjusted net earnings were $52.2 million, or 60 cents per share, slightly ahead of earnings last year and above analyst expectations of $47.6 million or 56 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    The company says profitability has been helped by cost savings following the purchase of packaging firm Coveris Americas last year for US$1.32 billion.

    Revenue came in at $728.9 million, down from $757.9 million last year, as it continued to see declines in its printing sector. Analysts had expected revenue of $742.2 million.

    Transcontinental shares were trading up 79 cents, or 5.5 per cent, to $15.19 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.