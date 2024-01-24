(Bloomberg) -- For years, Tesla fans and critics alike have produced mock bingo cards ahead of Tesla earning calls. So in honor of Tesla’s Jan. 24 call, the Elon, Inc. crew produced its own bingo game. This week we preview Tesla’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings and introduce our picks for which Muskisms will carry the day. You can download a PDF of the bingo card here. We also recap other major events from the week, including a farewell to a former political ally and a paltry attempt at feud of the week.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation. Listen in full below, learn more about the podcast here and subscribe on Apple and Spotify to stay on top of new episodes.

Joel Weber: Welcome to Elon, Inc. where we discuss Elon Musk’s vast corporate empire, his latest gambits and antics, and how to make sense of it all. I'm Joel Weber, sitting in for David Papadopoulos. For the first time on Elon, Inc., we’re gonna get you ready for Tesla's earnings call this Wednesday, and we have a little surprise to take the fun factor to ludicrous mode. To help us prep the popcorn, we'll convene Dana Hull, who's covered more Tesla earnings calls than any other reporter I know. Hi, Dana.

Dana Hull: Good morning.

Weber: Sarah Frier, who leads the Big Tech team here at Bloomberg News.

Sarah Frier: Hello.

Weber: And Max Chafkin, senior reporter at Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

Max Chafkin: Hey.

Weber: But first, some recent topics we've discussed on Elon, Inc. have been back in the news – a big one. Antisemitism. Both X and Musk have been accused of amplifying hate speech on the platform. On Monday, Musk got a private tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp in southern Poland. Later he participated in a discussion hosted by Ben Shapiro, a controversial media pundit. Let's listen.

Elon Musk, on tape: I have twice as many Jewish friends as non-Jewish friends. I'm like Jewish by association. I'm aspirationally Jewish.

Weber: Sarah, what do you make of this visit to Auschwitz and, and sort of this Musk non-apology apology?

Frier: It's extremely cringey to go to a concentration camp, to try to launder your image and say that you are aspirationally Jewish, basically like this happened to your people by association. I mean, I can't believe it happened.

Chafkin: Just welcome to the tribe, brother. Thank you. As a Jewish American, I'm just so happy to have encountered another Jewish American, Elon Musk. I also agree.

Weber: Why is Elon doing this? Max?

Chafkin: Cringe. So our editor Naomi joked yesterday that normally if you commit an antisemitic faux pa, you have to go to the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC If you commit a world historical antisemitic faux pa, if you allow hundreds or maybe even thousands of crazy antisemitic accounts, if you buy into crazy conspiracy theories, if you, as the world's richest man, promote all this nonsense, then you have to actually go to Auschwitz. And so yeah, I mean, he's attempting to make things right, I guess. But of course doesn't seem to be really addressing any of the normal stuff and is claiming Jewish identity in an extremely depressing and cringeworthy way, in my opinion.

Hull: Just struck me as very political, it's all optics. It's like, there's Elon Musk looking somber with, let us note, his three-year-old toddler on his shoulders.

Weber: And an Auschwitz survivor standing next to him too.

Hull: And an Auschwitz survivor standing next to him. And then the images that were released — it looked like a political campaign stop. Obviously Musk is not running for any kind of office, but it had all of the stagecraft of a political moment during the week when Tesla is reporting earnings. And so for him to sort of take the time to fly to Poland and fly back, why now? It's all because of X and advertising, right, Sarah? I mean, this is still sort of an effort to lure the advertisers back.

Frier: It's wild because this is the only thing that Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino are talking about. Linda's the CEO. When they speak publicly, like they're just doubling down on the, how could you think we were ever antisemitic? Meanwhile, if you look at what Elon Musk is tweeting, it runs the gamut. There's all sorts of anti-immigrant sentiment, all sorts of other race tinged stuff. And he's promoting a lot of these accounts that are the worst of the worst. It is not just antisemitism. It is a wholesale embrace of people who were banned before, were considered dangerous to have on the platform, in the name of his free speech initiative.

Chafkin: The funniest thing about this event was that Elon Musk and the European Jewish Association, which hosted, started with this kind of thought experiment. Like, what if we had X during the late Weimar period in Germany? Maybe we would never have had the Holocaust. And Elon Musk claimed essentially that yes, if we'd only had Twitter, back in the late thirties, early 1940s, the Holocaust never would've happened. Which like, I guess, sign up for Grok guys.

Weber: Okay, elsewhere in current events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped outta the Republican presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire primary. One of our mini Elon, Inc. pilots was all about DeSantis announcing his campaign on X with Elon, which was glitchy, shall we say.

Elon Musk, on tape: Yeah, I think we've got a, just a, massive number of people online. So it's, servers are straining somewhat.

Weber: So very glitchy. Sarah Frier, how will history remember that Musk-DeSantis embrace?

Frier: Just a bad bet, right? But it wasn't the only candidate that he has aligned himself with. He also did one of those for RFK Jr., the known anti-vax conspiracy theorist. He's also been in X Spaces with Vivek Ramaswamy. This is all kind of wishful thinking on his part because he would really like it if he didn't have to cozy up to either Trump or Biden. But sounds like that's what he's gonna have to do. And we've already discussed on this podcast that he has said he will not vote Biden. And so we do see a lot more Trump-aligned rhetoric these days on X, including voting conspiracy theories.

Weber: Max, if Ron DeSantis is out of the race, who is Elon's horse now?

Chafkin: I mean, I looked at Elon's X page earlier today and he's tweeting about 2020 election stuff. We've talked about this on the podcast before. He's been Stop the Steal curious, for some time. And he is reiterating those concerns, sort of rebroadcasting or promoting what would essentially amount to willful misreadings by Donald Trump and Donald Trump type supporters of the 2020 voting results, among many other things. I mean, he is essentially moving towards Trump as Sarah said. I think we're already seeing it. I'm guessing we'll see it more. Frankly, like many billionaires who affiliate with the Right, right? Where there were other candidates that they might've preferred. We have a New Hampshire primary today. It doesn't look great for Nikki Haley. And I think we're gonna see this same evolution playing out among other people, not just Elon Musk.

Weber: Max, any Musk-Trump predictions? Obviously Trump was a prolific tweeter before Musk purchased the platform. Trump obviously has not been active on X, but there sets up this dynamic where you've got Musk and Trump perhaps needing one another.

Chafkin: First of all, to me, Musk supporting Trump is a foregone conclusion, basically. I think it's going to happen. I think you could argue it has already happened. The real question to me is, what happens – after 2020 there were all of these right-leaning social networks that launched – one of which was Truth Social, Donald Trump's company. And then, one of them is X, essentially. And it does seem like X has a chance of claiming that market. You do sort of wonder, and this is kind of a deep cut. I mean, you really have to be interested in sort of rightwing media and media landscape to care what happens to Truth Social, Parler, Gettr, what's the right wing dating site – The Right Stuff? Like there are all these media adjacent businesses that seem like their reason for being doesn't exist as much now that Elon Musk has so firmly turned X to that market. So in that sense, it's like all gravy for Elon. I think the consolidation of the Republican Party probably allows X to consolidate this sort of ecosystem.

Frier: But let's be clear, Trump does not need X the way he needed Twitter in 2020 or 2016. It is a completely different platform now. And Trump has managed to build up his own network that he has control over. Of email addresses, of phone numbers, of people who will hand him those $5 donations when he sends a scary thought. I think that that's really how we are seeing political fundraising evolve. And the idea that a politician needs to use X in order to rally their base may still be in Musk's mind, which is why he rewarded the candidates that were leaning into it. But as we've seen, that hasn't been successful for them. And I think that what Trump is seeing with the platform is the same thing we're all seeing. It is not as effective anymore for driving results with an audience. The followers that it shows you you have, are not all visiting the platform anymore. So I think in that sense, maybe Musk needs Trump more than Trump needs Musk at this point.

Chafkin: I 100 percent agree with that. And I do think there's some question about whether Trump ever needed Twitter. Like I think there has been a tendency to kind of overstate the impact of social media, and in a lot of times media kind of chases whatever people are into rather than setting the agenda. But with Trump, it definitely has reached a different dynamic where he's basically been absent from this platform for a really long time and it hasn't seemed to make a huge difference.

Weber: One more fallout of DeSantis exiting the race. There was a potential feud of the week, Max, from Elon Musk trolling economist Paul Krugman, who's a columnist at the New York Times. What happened?

Chafkin: Well, I mean, as an Elon feud connoisseur, I am sad to report that Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist, Princeton University, New York Times columnist, well known progressive liberal commentator, did not take the bait. Krugman trolled DeSantis, essentially saying like, let's not forget how wrong Ron DeSantis was on Covid, pointing to long-standing criticisms among the left that DeSantis ignored basic CDC guidelines and so on. And Elon Musk responded, you are disgrace to the economics profession, which Krugman sadly did not take the bait. And I'm mostly sad because it was sort of amusing to think of Elon as a connoisseur of academic economics. Like, oh man, you're disgracing Keynes. Elon has no idea, he does not follow the deep nuances of economics.

Frier: Wait, he’s starting a university.

Hull: And he has an economics degree from, or a business degree, from Wharton. Come on. He has some grounding in business.

Chafkin: That doesn't mean he's some kind of connoisseur of, like, academic economics. He doesn't know whether Krugman has disgraced anything. He's just responding to vibes.

Hull: If it’s not a feud, what's below a feud? Is it like a schoolyard scrap?

Weber: I think it's a big nothing burger.

Chafkin: It’s like you have one to five on the hurricane scale, but below that it's a tropical storm. This is a tropical depression, maybe. I guess as far as feuds go.

Weber: And now, for our main event – earnings. Publicly traded companies like Tesla get to do these quarterly meetings where they reveal how much money they made or lost. It's a face the music moment that gives investors, analysts, and journalists a better look at what's happening in a given company's business. Dana, you are the Tesla pro here. How many earnings have you done? And can you give us a short history of Tesla's earnings calls?

Hull: So I've covered Tesla since 2009. They went public in June of 2010, and I don't think I've ever missed an earnings call. So that's what, 10 years, four times a year? I don't know. I've done like over 40, maybe 50 earnings calls in my life. And they're pretty wild because most corporate earnings calls are pretty boring, frankly. Like the CEO reads scripted remarks, the CFO reads scripted remarks, that basically repeat what they've just put out in the shareholder letter. And then they take questions from analysts that are like, congratulations on a good quarter, Bob. Like, can you give us some color about the yada yada? And it's very boring. Tesla earnings calls are not like that at all. Elon is not scripted. He gets really pissed off at the analysts.

Hull: He gets bored and a big question, when this call starts, is like ooh, what kind of mood is dear leader in? And we've had some really wild earnings calls over the years. I mean, at one point in 2018, Toni Sacconaghi, who's a great analyst at Bernstein, he didn't answer his question. He was like, this is boring and boneheaded. At one point he went to YouTube and spent 25 minutes talking to a millennial who has a YouTube channel. And they're very interesting calls. And so much of how the stock reacts is to what Elon says. And then like, what's the actual news from the call? Because it's all about – what does he say about things going forward. And the January call is always really important because it kind of sets out the expectations for the year. So tomorrow the question is, are we gonna get ebullient, expansive, wonderful Elon, or is he gonna be like morose Elon talking about how they're digging their own grave? Like that's the big question on everybody's mind.

Weber: Elon is such a fixture here, right? How many of these has he missed in your time covering the company?

Hull: He's only missed one. He made this big show a couple of years ago about how he's not gonna be in the earnings calls unless he has big news to announce. And then there was one call that he missed that the CFO led – that was great. And then Elon was back and he just can't stay out of the limelight. Like he's got to be the main character. He's been on every single call.

Weber: Okay, so because this is a January call, this one is more year ahead-leaning than a typical one, which would typically look back at the previous quarter. Is that right?

Hull: Yeah, yeah. Especially because Tesla has not given guidance for 2024. They have not said publicly how many vehicles they expect to deliver in 2024. We know that they delivered roughly 1.8 million cars in 2023. So what is the forecast – we're seeing slowing growth in the EV sector. EVs are still growing as part of the overall auto market, but it's not this blockbuster 50% year over year growth. So that's a big question for investors. Are they gonna say that they're gonna deliver 2 million or 2.5? What is the growth trajectory? And then how much does Musk talk about all the other aspects of the business? Is he gonna be like, we're an AI company, or is he gonna talk about energy or insurance, or Optimus the robot? I mean there's all these different aspects of the business that people are curious about.

Weber: And, for everybody who's watching the company, what do they think about what the 2024 numbers could look like, especially after all the price cuts of last year, but also possibly the slowing demand?

Frier: Well, do they tend to over promise? Because I know a lot of companies have the opposite strategy where they under promise and then they try to beat that. But historically Tesla has said more good things are going to happen than actually end up happening. So what do we think?

Hull: It's kind of weird. They'll give a range, and Musk will be like, well, there could be a force majeure and things that I can't control, like earthquakes and pandemics and tsunamis and I don't really know how things are gonna go. But he actually tends to blame the macroeconomic environment quite a bit. On previous earnings calls, he's really bashed the Fed and high interest rates and been like, look, we could sell more cars if interest rates were lower. The fact that interest rates are high is making the cars too expensive for people, which is why they made this big gambit to chase volume over profit margins. And they could do that again. He could say, we're gonna continue to dominate and we're gonna cut prices. And I mean, that would be one strategy. It's just that then the margins are much smaller. But Tesla has room to play with their margins and we could see that again in 2024.

Chafkin: It also seems like there's a real guidance and then an Elon Musk guidance. Elon will throw in, hey, like anything's possible, like full self-drive. There's this whole other category of stuff that doesn't relate to the number of units sold or margins where the guidance is whacked out. And everyone understands that these are not real timelines. These are Elon Musk timelines. I was reading an analyst note that Dana sent me just before we went on and they're talking about the question of whether Robotaxis is anywhere from three years to a decade out. That's the timeline that this analyst was suggesting, which is a huge range. And it reflects the fact that Elon Musk has essentially said Robotaxis are just around the corner basically every year for almost a decade. So it's very confusing and analysts have just learned to, I think, ignore slash discount some of those wilder promises.

Weber: And now for the really fun part, the brains behind Elon, Inc. have created a special bingo card, which you can download at bloomberg.com/eloninc, or on the many BusinessWeek social media accounts. Max, what is earnings bingo and how do I play along?

Chafkin: Okay, so earnings bingo is, this is a thing that exists. We did not invent this. All credit to the Elon stans out there on Twitter, as well as the Elon critics, the TSLAQ army. Basically anyone who has an opinion about this guy has been making these bingo cards for years. And the idea is you have a card, the one that we have, which you can go to bloomberg.com/eloninc and download. And it's 24 squares, plus the free space. So some of these are ones that I think are definitely gonna happen. Easy money, some of these.

Weber: Walk me through some of the highlights.

Chafkin: Okay, so we've got G4, that's “Cybertruck”, that's practically a free space. Now B1 is definitely less likely, I would say.

Weber: And that one's what?

Chafkin: “Audibly puffs joint”. So as I understand it, my job at Bloomberg now, at least part of my job anyway, is I'm gonna be listening to that podcast as the person who has to listen for the audible joint puffing.

Weber: By the way, that would be B2.

Chafkin: B2. Sorry, B2. Yeah, because it's not enough to just puff a joint. It has to be audible.

Weber: Dana, do you have a favorite on here that you're gonna hopefully get to scratch out?

Hull: So Elon just has this very peculiar way of speaking that all of his fans then adopt. And I am a big fan, I forget what the square is, but – “reasonably optimistic”. Because, Elon will say, I'm reasonably optimistic that we'll have full self-driving by the end of the year, or I'm reasonably optimistic that we will sell 50,000 Cybertrucks in 2024. So the bingo card is really about Musk and his language and his very unique use of language and how he invents all these words that then enter the lexicon. Like gigafactory is not a real word, but Elon started calling his battery plant a gigafactory. And now every automaker and every battery company on the planet talks about how they have a gigafactory. Similarly, Megapack, like, what the hell is a Megapack?

Hull: It's Tesla's name for their utility scale battery product. So I mean, I would love to get a linguist on the phone someday to talk to us all about this. But his use of language is very unique and it is adopted by his legions of fans. And the other thing about the earnings calls is that tens of thousands of people listen to them. Employees listen to them, fans listen to them. A lot of people dial in, and listen, and it's not just like Wall Street analysts, it's hundreds of thousands of people.

Chafkin: We talk a lot on this podcast about how to think about Elon and I think on the last episode, Davey Alba compared him to Donald Trump, right? As a sort of a political influencer and so on. But I was thinking, looking at this bingo card and thinking about the way, as Dana says, that Elon sort of remixes himself, he has these tropes that he repeats and reuses, and I think about the sort of great oral poets, right? The way that I think linguists believed that oral poetry, Homer and so on, was consumed, was you'd have these couplets or little bits of language that would then be arranged in order. And it's almost like that with Elon where he's got these like catchphrases that just get tossed in and it becomes like a part of the fandom, as Dana said.

Chafkin: It's something that his fans repeat and also that they look for, right? And the experience of one of these Elon Musk earnings calls, it's not all that different from the Taylor Swift concert, right? Where you see the snake and you're like, oh, the snake. Here it is. Except here it's like Optimus or Dojo or the phrase, digging our own grave or whatever. My other favorite square here is “not many people understand this”. Which is just a thing that he says all the time, and just really speaks to like this sense in Elon fandom that you're given access to this truth or it's a set of truths that are not well understood. And if you understand them, you're gonna get rich. You're gonna be a part of this. It's not only gonna be a source of cultural meaning, but it's gonna be a source of wealth.

Frier: Well, no, I was gonna say like I love O3 – refers to Earth as a market – because that is just so how he talks about everything. Like are you with humanity or against it? We're fighting for our consciousness, we're fighting for the future of Earth. And referring to Earth as a market implies that there will be future planetary markets, which is of course is his worldview.

Hull: And because he uses these tropes so often, part of the challenge of listening to a Tesla earnings call as a journalist or an analyst is that you almost get a focus hangover because you have to listen very carefully for any change in nuance because that's what the news is. Like, is he slightly altering these tropes in a way that's either positive or negative for the future of the company? And is he backing away from Dojo or is he talking down Cybertruck? I mean, on the last call he very famously said that with the Cybertruck we dug our own grave and it was like, oh. Like what is that about man? So you have to listen very, very carefully for any kind of change in nuance or tone.

Elon Musk, on tape: We dug our own grave with Cybertrucks. Nobody digs a grave better than themselves.

Hull: And it's just really wild. And usually when I'm on the calls, I'm blogging and I'm listening and I've got my bingo card, but I'm also texting employees and analysts and fans and everyone's like, did you catch when he said this? Did you catch when he said that? And if you've never listened to an earnings call, we really encourage you to join along and play.

Weber: And go to bloomberg.com/eloninc to download our first bingo card. I think we'll do this again.

Chafkin: Will we?

Weber: You have to, this is so fun.

Hull: I mean, the great thing about the Bingo card is that everybody wins. We only made one card, so –

Frier: Or everyone loses. We’ll see.

Chafkin: Yeah.

Weber: What happens if I win? Do I get all that money that you were talking about Max?

Chafkin: Well I just wanna say like, Dana opened this conversation talking about, do we get downer Elon, do we get happy Elon? But that actually matters. And that’s what Dana is kind of saying, is that because he repeats these phrases it sounds like we're just doing like theater criticism or something, but the fortunes of this company, hundreds of billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of jobs, sort of depend on what Elon projects, and does he sound depressed when he's talking to this audience of analysts and fans. And it's just such a weird world we live in. And you can kinda understand, I doubt this is a cause for Elon to believe in the simulation, but it kind of makes me question our reality when so much depends on how Wall Street interprets Elon Musk's mood.

Hull: Yeah. The other thing that's really fun to do if you have a terminal is while he's talking watch GIP POST and you can see the stock trade after hours in real time. And if he gets dark and if we get dark Elon, you will just see the stock completely tank. And then if he's ebullient and very confident, you'll see the stock go up. And so that's another trick of the trade that a lot of people do.

Frier: You all just learnt a terminal function.

Weber: Yeah, I love that.

Chafkin: Dana and I are gonna be live blogging on the Terminal as well, so, get ready.

Hull: People are already criticizing our bingo card. We don't have a square that says the limiting factor. We don't have a square that talks about population collapse. But to be fair, he doesn't really talk about population collapse on the earnings calls. He talks about them all the rest of the time.

Chafkin: Listeners, tell us what's wrong with our bingo card. Tell us what's missing. Make your own bingo cards.

Weber: We’ll be back in Q1.

Chafkin: Yeah. Q1 is only three months away.

Weber: Yeah, exactly. Alright. Let's call it. Thanks for listening to Elon, Inc. And thanks to our panel Dana, Sarah and Max.

Chafkin: Thank you.

Frier: Thank you.

Hull: Always a pleasure.

Weber: This episode was produced by Stacey Wong. Naomi Shavin and Reyhan Harmanci are our senior editors. The idea for this very show also came from Reyhan. Blake Maples handles engineering and we get special editing assistance from Jeff Grocott. Our supervising producer is Magnus Henriksson. The Elon Inc. Theme is written and performed by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Sugiura. Sage Bauman is the head of Bloomberg podcast and our executive producer. I'm Joel Weber, covering for David Papadopoulos. If you have a minute, please rate and review our show. It'll help other listeners find us. Also, let us know what you think of Tesla Bingo. See you next week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.