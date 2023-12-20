(Bloomberg) -- In this week’s episode of Elon, Inc., we discuss Elon Musk’s new AI chatbot “Grok,” which was announced last month. Seemingly built over a matter of months, the product was only available to a small group of X users and comes with Musk’s promise that it wouldn’t be constrained by the “woke mind virus.” This week, we are joined by Bloomberg reporter Shirin Ghaffary, who has been testing out the new chatbot and comparing it to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation. Listen in full below, learn more about the podcast here, and subscribe on Apple and Spotify to stay on top of new episodes.

David Papadopoulos: Welcome to Elon Inc. where we discuss Elon Musk's vast corporate empire, his latest gambits and antics, and how to make sense of it all. I'm your host, David Papadopoulos. We were surprised this week to learn from our colleague Shirin Ghaffary that Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's very new AI company, is actually giving programs like ChatGPT a serious run for their money. We were less surprised when we saw the EU is investigating X for illicit content and disinformation on the platform. And we did raise our eyebrows when a recall alert for Tesla's autopilot software went out last week. Now, this wasn't the kind of recall we're all used to. The company called for users to update their cars' software remotely. It felt like a peek into the future of cars. To discuss all this and more, we've beamed in Shirin who reports on AI for us in San Francisco. Hello.

Shirin Ghaffary: Hi there.

Papadopoulos: And Max Chafkin, senior reporter and editor at Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

Max Chafkin: Hello David.

Papadopoulos: Hello, Max. Later on, Dana Hull, our longtime Tesla reporter will join us as well. Okay, so, now, Max, we know that recently you had a little cameo on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, they found some old tape that they put on.

Chafkin, on tape: In that way he's kind of the Henry Ford of space.

Papadopoulos: But you know, Max, we also pulled some old tape of yours on our very first podcast, our debut episode, in which you said this about Grok.

Chafkin, on tape: Until people start actually using this, I think it's worth thinking about this as vaporware or not even taking it seriously as a real product.

Papadopoulos: Okay. So Max, we'll give you your 10, just pipe down. You'll get your chance to respond. But Shirin, you've tried Grok out for a few days recently. What did you find?

Ghaffary: It exceeded my expectations. I, like Max, given first of all, how much other companies had leg up over Elon with this – OpenAI’s ChatGPT came out over a year ago. Google's been working on AI forever. I didn't think in a matter of a couple months, Elon and a small team could spin up something that would significantly be better than any of the other AI chatbots out there. However, I did find that, especially with one important use case for me, which is summarizing real-time events, Grok performed really well.

Papadopoulos: And when you say really well, tell us what that looked like, what really well looked like, and is really well better than the competition.

Ghaffary: Yes. I should say really well, compared to other chatbots that are out there right now. I think none of these tools are anywhere near perfect. They're still wrong a good percentage of the time. I will caveat that my test was not a scientific one. You know, I used it for three days and asked it a bunch of news questions. And you know, how it did better was that a lot of times, and I've written about this in the past, the mainstream chatbots out there, the leading most cutting edge ones can be really smart if you ask them to solve a math problem or to write you a poem in the style of Shakespeare. But when you ask them about current events, they can just totally get stumped and flub the answer. Because even if they're being updated with real time information, it takes training to be able to tell, you know the chatbot, hey, this is right, this is wrong. And you can't constantly be training something in real time, at least they haven't figured that out quite yet. And so where Grok excelled was that when I asked it about the news, it actually was able to give me, in my experience, a better answer more or less than the other ones out there like ChatGPT or Google's Bard.

Papadopoulos: And so you're talking about, you asked the things about the Israel-Hamas war, you asked it things about the Cop28 climate summit. And it did better often than ChatGPT and Bard. So Max Chafkin, what say you?

Chafkin: I agree with everything Shirin's saying. I mean, it's a really–

Papadopoulos: Did you retract your statements from week 1?

Chafkin: No, because, first of all, it's not clear how quickly they put this thing together. Like it might've been true, you know, 4 weeks ago when I said it. And maybe they moved really quickly. I also think, you know, it's sort of hard to know how to think about this. 'Cause on one hand, it's like, wow, what an impressive showing by Elon Musk. He's still got it, right? Like he can, small team, he's able to, despite all of the crazy things swirling around him, he's able to recruit competent engineers who are able to then build a product. I mean, the other way of looking at it is, I guess maybe ChatGPT wasn't quite as good as we thought. Maybe like that $13 billion that OpenAI spent, or, you know, this enormous amount of money many years spent, the fact that one guy could replicate it in a matter of – we don't know exactly how long they built this, but probably a few months. What does that say about the state of the art? Maybe these chatbots just aren't as great as we thought they were. Or maybe a better way to say it would be these chatbots aren't as sort of defensible as we thought they were.

Papadopoulos: There's not that much unique in any of these things there, there's not much of, in Warren Buffett terms, of a moat around them as one would've thought. I mean now Shirin, you're saying you peppered it with news questions to help you be up to date on what's going on. In the OpenAI space, in the artificial intelligence space, how important is that functionality? Is that something that people would actually legitimately use it a lot for?

Ghaffary: Look, I think you don't always need to know what's happening right away. Like right now, for example, if you're just interested in using these bots to help you code, it doesn't really matter. Code doesn't change minute by minute. But when you think about when you use Google every day, right? How many times does it matter if information is fresh when you Google? A lot of times it matters. Like if you wanna know when the Super Bowl is or if you wanna know, like, when to go to the movies. So I asked it about Israel-Hamas war. And I did that because in the past when I had asked Google's chatbot and ChatGPT, it was flat out wrong. It was telling me, in the peak heat of the war, it was telling me there's been a ceasefire, which was just not true. And when I asked Grok, it gave a pretty nuanced and correct answer.

Papadopoulos: What exactly was that answer?

Ghaffary: It was pretty concise. It was about a paragraph. It said, you know, the war is continuing, there's no end in sight. It listed an estimate of the casualties and the sources for those casualties. And you know the reason I think that Grok may be better with this than some of its competitors is because first of all, it's willing to engage on some of this stuff. So when you asked Bard about the Israel-Hamas war, for example, after Bard a a couple months ago, embarrassingly–

Papadopoulos: Bard declined to comment, basically.

Ghaffary: Bard declined to comment. This is, mind you, after my reporting, that it flunked on this question a few months ago. So now it seems like it's shut down the answer entirely to what's happening with Israel-Hamas war. I see ChatGPT did give a directionally correct answer. It actually performed better than I thought it would. But Grok's answer was more concise. It listed references better, I thought. And I think a big reason for that is because it's pulling from tweets, or I should call them, I dunno, X posts. And, you know, what was really surprising to me was that I thought, okay, even if it's pulling from people's X posts, that a lot of them could be junkie. I mean, just looking at my own for you feed, it’s degraded in the past couple months, or a year I should say. However, when I asked Grok, it seemed like it was filtering where a majority, a vast majority of sources, it was pulling from in these tweets were, you know, mainstream news sources. Bloomberg, the Financial Times, Sky News.

Papadopoulos: Wait, so they're citing Bloomberg. Oh, we love Grok, Grok’s great.

Ghaffary: They're gonna be right if they're citing Bloomberg.

Papadopoulos: 100%. Now, Max, in that opening episode, when you were expressing those concerns and the fact that you were a bit dubious about it, what was specifically one of the things you brought up that, hey, if you're pulling from X, which is what Grok is gonna largely be doing, and indeed, as, as Shirin was saying, the the content on X is taking a turn for the worse, how reliable can it be? So I guess maybe they've managed to come up with a formula to make this work.

Chafkin: I mean, to me, if you were an investor in one of Elon Musk's companies or his friend or something, what would be most encouraging about this is that you have the rhetoric, right? You have Elon Musk talking 24/7 about the woke mind virus. And then you look at what Grok is actually doing. I was reading Shirin's story and I saw Financial Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, like where's Catturd ? And you realize like this thing has the woke mind virus, at least as Elon Musk has articulated it. And so clearly he'--

Papadopoulos: Grok is sick.

Chafkin: This would make you think, okay, maybe what's going on in his own personal Twitter feed, X feed, is a performance. And when it really matters, when it gets down to business, he's making better decisions. Or people underneath him are able to say, like, look, let's not exclusively compose these answers of the right-wing influencers that are friends with Elon. Let's use reliable sources.

Papadopoulos: So Grok is so far better than expected. It's doing well, it's passed surprisingly some early tests. Shirin, does it matter though, like in terms of making this some way scalable monetizable in a way that matters for X AI and for X and for Musk? Does this have any actual import?

Ghaffary: It could. Look, if X really builds a reputation for being the chatbot that will give you the most accurate information about the world as it's happening, I can definitely see that being monetizable or being a competitive asset, but it's quite a paradox. 'Cause at the same time as you're pointing out, Musk is under fire for quite the opposite, right? For how unreliable some people are finding X to be. So it's kind of a hard sell, even if Grok is exceeding expectations in this one area, it's the area of exact weakness for him right now in terms of X's perception.

Papadopoulos: Now, Max, you're dubious about AI, not just as it applies to Grok but across the board. What's your take on this?

Chafkin: I mean, in certain ways it makes a lot of sense just because Elon Musk needs to create some reason for people to use his site and to subscribe to X Premium. And Grok would be a way to do that.

Papadopoulos: So who does have access to Grok? Who can use Grok?

Chafkin: Right now? I believe it's, hope I'm getting the branding right – I think it's X Premium+ users. This is the higher tier from the Twitter blue.

Papadopoulos: And apparently that group includes Shirin from what we can tell.

Chafkin: Shirin, is it like 20 bucks a month or how much are you shelling out.

Ghaffary: That's right. I'm a VIP user. I believe it's around $16 a month. It is the highest package you can get. I got it specifically for this reason. Mind you, not for my own vanity, for the blue check mark. I got it just because I wanted to test out Grok.

Papadopoulos: Likely story.

Chafkin: I mean there's some really interesting issues around corporate governance because it seems like Grok is a separate company, and yet clearly it's very closely tied in with X. It seems to be part of Elon Musk's plan to save the value of his investment. So I think that that's one thing. The other thing is, you know, for a long time, even going back to the old Twitter, everyone knew there was a lot of value in the data contained in tweets. And Twitter had a really reliable revenue stream, I think to some extent still does, selling that data, called the fire hose to companies that would essentially pay for it and analyze it and so on. And so you know, in certain ways, Grok is like the logical next step.

Chafkin: On the other hand, in other ways, the kind of Elon Musk media troll way, he’s undermined X as a sort of reliable record of sentiment. Whereas now it's more like a reliable record for sentiment in certain domains like sports – I bet you Grok will be great on the question of like who to start in your fantasy league or whatever. And less reliable on some of these more controversial issues where we've seen an impact of Elon Musk's leadership and sort of the right wing-ification of the site.

Papadopoulos: So Max, and in that vein then, the EU investigation of X, which was announced earlier this week, they're investigating disinformation and illicit content. Does the fact that Grok is a more reliable source, does this in any way shape or form help them fend off that EU investigation? Are these totally unrelated things?

Chafkin: I'm not an expert on European technology regulation. I mean, this is very much a niche product. If what you're worried about is misinformation, hate speech – by the way, in parts of Europe, in Germany, certain kinds of hate speech that is allowed in the United States is not allowed there. So if you're worried about bad content broadcasting widely, this doesn't do anything to address that. Right? You're talking about a very narrow segment that has access to this thing, using it in a narrow way. I don't think Shirin was the kind of person who was like, you know, liable to like, retweet the latest Catturd or whatever. And that's the kind of thing that European regulators are worried about. Although I should correct myself and say, I don't think they're specifically concerned about Catturd. I'm using that as a stand in for the overall issue of disinformation. When I was in college, we had a cat called Claws. And so it's kind of like the same thing. It's like a small part to describe the whole cat.

Papadopoulos: Okay. Understood. By the way, I don't know if anybody saw this or anybody can make heads or tails of it. So there's another Grok out there. Is this right?

Ghaffary: Yes. This is so confusing. This made my head spin.

Papadopoulos: Help us Shirin.

Ghaffary: Okay, so Elon Musk's former partner and mother to his children. So she came out with a rocket ship AI plushie from Curio named Grok, same name. And this came out, this was announced, was it last week? She announced on Instagram. It's this really cute looking, you know, gray,

Papadopoulos: I saw it. It's not cute.

Ghaffary: Basically stuffy animal that's AI powered.

Papadopoulos: It's kind of odd.

Chafkin: Grok custody battle?

Papadopoulos: Yeah. I don't know exactly. They're fighting over the kids and now they're fighting over Grok and yeah, it's odd. We went from having 0 Groks in our lives to now multiple in the span of weeks.

Chafkin: So do we think that this was deliberate? It would have to be, right. There's no way that they could've just independently arrived at the same–

Ghaffary: I saw a TechCrunch headline today that she had the trademark before he did or something. I don't know if that means she came up with it first, but.

Papadopoulos: We're gonna say goodbye to Shirin for now. That was great Shirin though. We're gonna have you back on both later in the show and we're gonna have you back on once you test other elements of Grok, we'll bring you back. Okay. So welcome back. Max and I are still here and we're bringing in Dana Hull, our longtime Tesla reporter to help us talk about the recall. Hello Dana.

Dana Hull: Hello hello.

Papadopoulos: Okay, so Tesla indeed recalled a few cars the other day and you know it's attracted a lot of attention. 'Cause even my mother, who doesn't happen to own a Tesla, asked me what was going on. So Dana help her and everyone else out. What exactly did Tesla do? And how big a deal is this?

Hull: So the first thing to know is that the word recall is a little bit of an anachronism when it comes to the auto industry these days. You hear, recall and you think, oh my God, like all of these cars, like 2 million cars are gonna be yanked off the roads. It's like a baby's toy is recalled 'cause there's a choking hazard. The idea of a recall makes you think that everything is off the market. But you know, a lot of automakers, Tesla in particular, they can improve the product via over the air software updates. So yes, this was a recall, but the remedy is that, you know, Tesla, free to consumers, is gonna beam an over the air software update to everyone. And the consumer does not need to do anything. You don't need to bring it into a shop.

Hull: You can still drive it. This is Tesla basically admitting voluntarily with NHTSA's guidance that autopilot is a problem and that drivers tend to get lulled into a sense of complacency, and that in certain conditions drivers may not pay attention. So the remedy is that Tesla's gonna nag you a little bit more to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. And I think the significance here is that, you know, for years, NHTSA has been working with Tesla to improve the company's safety culture. They investigated all of these accidents where Tesla drivers on autopilot or with autopilot engaged seemed to keep smashing into stationary fire trucks. And it was like, hmm, what's going on with that? And then this kind of recall that was announced last week was basically the result of those two years of negotiations back and forth between the regulatory agency and the company.

Chafkin: Dana’s right that you could read this in a very literal way and think, oh my God, they're gonna take all these cars and you're gonna have to give them back and they're gonna be whatever, remanufactured.

Papadopoulos: A literal sense in the old sense of the world.

Chafkin: Maybe, but I mean, a lot of recalls work like this. Like if your Ikea bookshelf was recalled, they don't take the bookshelf back. They just send you new pins to hold the shelves in better. But it is bad. Especially in relation to what Elon Musk has been saying for years and years and years. We are so far away from the swaggering, you know, we are gonna have Robotaxis immediately. You barely have to look at this thing. Before going on, I went back and, you know, there was that video that they ran, the Paint It, Black video. Dana is that the right song?

Hull: Mm-hmm, from 2016.

Chafkin: It was this awesome video where the car's like driving around and there's a little thing on the bottom of the screen that says the driver is not doing anything. He's just there for legal reasons.

Papadopoulos: 7 years ago.

Chafkin: Yeah, exactly. And then you had I think shortly after that, an adult film actress, you know, tweeted a video, having sex in a Tesla, and Elon Musk was like, ha ha ha, isn't this great, another use. And this was all kind of an exaggeration. Like this thing doesn't work the way Elon Musk has said it works for years and years and years and years. And not only that, it doesn't work the way many, many Tesla investors have sort of been assuming it would work. So in that sense, I think this is damaging.

Papadopoulos: But Max, to that point, right? Because you're saying Tesla investors have been assuming that the technology works or is gonna work like that soon. Ergo that is part of the very, very lofty valuation that Tesla has. It's worth more than all the other automakers combined and by a lot. But the stock price didn't move at all off this really.

Hull: The thing is that even though Tesla markets it as autopilot, the truth is that it is a level 2 system, which means that the driver is always in control and there's like sort of daylight between how it's marketed and how it's actually used legally. Like if you get a Tesla and you read all the documents, and even look at their website, they make it very clear that the driver is supposed to be in control at all times.

Papadopoulos: But Dana, presumably NHTSA's concern though is that no reasonable or typical user is actually going to read all the fine print. Is that right? And so they are going to perhaps think oh, whatever, autopilot's got it. Is that right?

Hull: I mean, there may be an increased risk of a collision if auto-steer is engaged and you're not fully paying attention.

Papadopoulos: That’s the new warning that you see. Where does that pop up by the way? On your screen as you sit down in the car?

Hull: So the remedy is that there will be increased visual alerts when you're driving and if you ignore all the alerts completely, the car could basically ground to a halt and pull you over. And Tesla already kind of nags drivers to pay attention. Now the nagging is more pronounced and more severe. But I mean, what's interesting is that, you know, Tesla did initiate this recall, this wasn't NHTSA coming in and forcing a recall. Tesla basically begrudgingly acknowledged it and said they would do it. They said that they didn't agree with NHTSA's findings, but they were going along with it.

Chafkin: I mean, one reason for that is that there are worse things that NHTSA could do. I mean, they could force them to change the name. They could more heavily regulate or try to stop the way Tesla has talked about these products, both autopilot, and its, quote-unquote full self-driving product. I think you could make an argument that both of those names are a little bit misleading and I think there's an assumption that this is gonna sort of settle the matter from NHTSA, although NHTSA, you know, releases statements saying that they have not closed this investigation.

Hull: And it's interesting too because there's a lot of litigation coming up on behalf of, you know, drivers and their families who were injured or killed in accidents where autopilot was or was not engaged. And you have all these plaintiff's attorneys who are very keen to kind of look at this recall as part of their strategy going forward. There's some big trials that are coming up or slated for 2024 involving some of the more high profile autopilot cases.

Papadopoulos: What do those lawsuits allege?

Hull: Well, they basically allege that the product is defective and that Tesla knowingly marketed this defective product that lulled these drivers into this false sense of complacency. But it's tricky because, you know, from Tesla's perspective, like all of the fine prints says that you gotta pay attention. And, if you didn't then it's on you. And just when you're in a car and there's something like autopilot engaged, as a driver it can be confusing in terms of how much is it actually capable of? When do you take control? It's like that murky middle, it's not a full Robotaxi, but it's helping you keep lanes and keep speed and it's a driver assistance project. But to Max's point, a big part of the valuation of Tesla is the promise of Robotaxis and Musk raised billions of dollars from Wall Street with that idea. And like a full Robotaxi is always kind of right around the corner. And that's been going on like year after year now.

Chafkin: Yeah, I was gonna say that's a regulatory problem. They are so far away from getting the federal government to say, okay, you can use your Tesla as a Robotaxi. I mean we've seen Cruise essentially lay off a huge segment of the company, basically slam the brakes on its Robotaxi business. It really just seems like, good for Elon to solve this problem. But again, you are so far away from what that ultimate goal is, which is, the driver's not looking at all.

Papadopoulos: Yeah and I mean, to go back to 2016, which was your reference to that ad that you remembered from back then? I remember being involved in a story at the time, absolutely wasn't just a Tesla thing, but across the board, there was this sense out there in the industry that like, we're days, we're hours away from, from everybody sitting in the backseat and sleeping while their car drives. Yeah, that was a myth.

Chafkin: I've done some reporting on this and that was caused in part by Elon because Elon went out there and said that this is definitely gonna happen. That you had other CEOs promising to buy certain numbers of Tesla. I believe it was the CEO of a big ride sharing company who promised to buy a big quantity of Teslas. And that caused everyone to make models, right? Showing enormous sales – it caused this whole like Wall Street apparatus to kick into gear and develop all these justifications and the–

Papadopoulos: Wall Street-military-industrial complex.

Chafkin: And a lot of that has kind of gone away. Like people have sort of woken up to the fact that this stuff isn't happening as quickly as it has except one important exception, which is Tesla.

Chafkin: So it's probably worth saying that, you know, there's this other case going on, which is the case of the Nikola founder who has been found guilty of defrauding investors around basically the capabilities of what was essentially a vaporware truck. Now much, much more serious case.

Hull: I mean, and look, investors who have autopilot, a lot of them love it. They see it getting better, they experience it getting better. They feel like, okay, Elon might be wrong on his timelines, but if anyone's gonna figure out this problem, it will be him. And Tesla has a lot of data. I mean that's the thing. Waymo and all these other companies that tried to do full Robotaxis are training small numbers of vehicles in these kinds of geo-fence locations. Whereas Tesla is learning from all the autopilot data that it is just unleashed on the universe and you know, they've got a really big fleet now. So their model is based on a lot more real world data.

Papadopoulos: Alright, so the last question on this topic that I have for both of you is, and this kind of brings us back to the beginning of the conversation on it. Is recall then in the end the right word and is it the word we're gonna use going forward on something like this, Dana?

Hull: You could say a software recall because, but ultimately the remedy is to update the software. You could say a software recall.

Chafkin: It's a recall. I mean this whole conversation about it is it a recall, is it not, it’s–

Papadopoulos: Semantics?

Chafkin: Yeah. There are lots of recalls that are satisfied without taking the product in. But like if you're having to make a change to your product, right? That is because it's unsafe, right? And that's what NHTSA is saying.

Papadopoulos: So Shirin, welcome back. Now you need to know that one issue here that is a source of never-ending raging debate on the show is the looming death match, cage match, between Elon Musk and his rival Mark Zuckerberg. Max has very strong opinions. I have very strong opinions. Dana and Sarah Frier, who's not with us, think we're crazy and should move on and do other things with our lives. Shirin, who do you think wins this match when it happens?

Ghaffary: It's tough. 'Cause I mean, look, Elon's a bigger guy, right? He's 6’1, Zuck, he's 5’7.

Chafkin: I've been saying.

Papadopoulos: Wait, wait, let her answer Max. So who wins?

Ghaffary: I think Mark Zuckerberg, and look, Mark Zuckerberg also recently had an injury. So–

Papadopoulos: You're flip flop– you're hemming and hawing. Who's gonna win.

Ghaffary: Okay, okay. On a good day, I think Mark, if he's recovered from his injury, I think it’s Zuck. He’s trained for this in a way that Elon doesn’t seem to me has.

Chafkin: He posted on Instagram that he's doing rehab. He's gonna be better than ever. So something to keep in mind.

Papadopoulos: But we decided to just see just how brilliant Grok is, right? We said, why don't we hit Grok with the question. So Shirin, you did, you asked Grok who will win the fight? And it told you what?

Ghaffary: It also like myself gave a very kind of a reasoned response and it listed out that Zuck is smaller, gave his height, his weight. It said, as for their fighting style, Zuckerberg's Juujitsu training could give him an advantage in grappling and ground fighting. While Musk's height and reach advantage could be useful in striking.

Papadopoulos: Very critical answer.

Ghaffary: Yeah. And it said ultimately the outcome of the fight would depend on various factors such as training, preparation, and strategy. So let's wait and see if this hypothetical match ever becomes reality.

Chafkin: So a non-answer.

Papadopoulos: Yeah, it's a lame answer. And it says Musk is known for his interest in physical fitness, and martial arts. What it doesn't say is that Musk is a lifelong brawler, he's been fighting since he got out of the crib and that's why he is gonna win. Shirin, it's kind of a lame answer. So he might've done great on the news questions. The cage match answer, I give it a 0 on.

Ghaffary: Yeah, here's the thing. They advertise it as a chatbot with a rebellious streak right? And ready to answer spicy questions. And, you know, you would think on something like this, it would weigh in. By the way, I fact checked Elon Musk's height just now, correction, according to the internet, he is 6’2, not 6’1. So Grok maybe even underestimated his height.

Papadopoulos: Okay. Enough with the cage match talk. Let's end it there. Thanks for listening to Elon, Inc. And thanks to our panel Shirin, Dana, Max.

Chafkin: Great to be here.

Hull: Always a pleasure.

Ghaffary: Thanks for having me.

Papadopoulos: This episode was produced by Stacey Wong. Naomi Shavin and Reyhan Harmanci are our senior editors. The idea for this very show also came from Reyhan. Blake Maples handles engineering and we get special editing assistance from Jeff Grocott. Our supervising producer is Magnus Henriksson. Thanks a bunch to Businessweek editor Joel Weber. The Elon Inc. Theme is written and performed by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Sugiura. Sage Bauman is the head of Bloomberg podcast and our executive producer. I am David Papadopoulos. If you have a minute, wait and review our show, it'll help other listeners find us. See you next week.

(Update’s with OpenAI in first paragraph. An earlier version corrected the spelling of Warren Buffett.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.