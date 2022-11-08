(Bloomberg) -- For Episode 11 of the Zero podcast, Bloomberg Green reporter Akshat Rathi interviewed Phillip Davis, prime minister of The Bahamas, about his calls for compensation to protect the ocean and deal with the impacts of climate change. Listen to the full episode below, learn more about the podcast here, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify or Google to stay on top of new episodes.

Akshat Rathi 00:02

Welcome to Zero, I'm Akshat Rathi in Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt. Over the past couple of days here at COP27. We heard from dozens of world leaders from big polluting nations to sinking island states.

Archival UN Gen. Secretary António Guterres 00:16

We are on a highway to climate hell, with our foot still on the accelerator.

Archival PM Mia Mottley 00:22

I don't need to repeat that this is the cop that needs action.

Bahamas PM Philip Davis 00:29

I suspect that more than 40% of our debt is directly linked to the impacts of climate change.

Archival UN Gen. Secretary António Guterres 00:36

Loss and damage can no longer be swept under the rug.

Akshat Rathi 00:44

Show me the money might seem like a crass way of summarizing the main topic of discussion here. But it gets to the heart of what the world must do to tackle climate change. Later in the show, we'll hear from one of those world leaders, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Phillip Davis. But first I'm talking to Bloomberg Green's Executive Editor, Aaron Rutkoff. Aaron, welcome to the show.

Aaron Rutkoff 01:06

Thanks so much for having me.

Akshat Rathi 01:07

Aaron Rutkoff 01:24

So you see that in speeches, I mean, one of the things I did today, before checking out the plenary was go to a press conference with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, that's been one of the big storylines everyone's been following. What's going to become of the climate finance deal that's going to bring billions of dollars from the Europeans and the Americans into South Africa to retire their terrible coal fleet, that makes them the 13th biggest emitter in the world? I sort of hoped by checking out this press conference, I might be the reporter who was there when he announced that there was a breakthrough, which was not the case, he just sort of reiterated where where things are, but you know, where things are, is the South Africans want to have more grants, and we're very, very discounted loans, because they carry a lot of sovereign debt. And they don't want the retirement of their coal fleet to come with more debt strings attached. And so he was reiterating that request. And that was something you heard a bunch throughout the plenary speeches today were a lot of developing countries very articulately, stating the fact that they want more finance and they don't want more debt.

Akshat Rathi 02:51

In the genre of climate speeches made at COP another theme that repeats itself is just the moral outrage of rich countries not doing enough when developing countries are suffering the most impacts. We heard it from Mia Mottley, who's the Prime Minister of Barbados, who said,

Archival Mia Mottley 03:09

This world looks still too much like it did when it was part of an imperialistic empire. The Global North borrows between interest rates of between one to 4%, the global south of 14%. And then we wonder why the just energy partnerships are not working.

Aaron Rutkoff 03:38

I think that is something that stands out more at this COP because we're not seeing the huge new announcements of net zero targets like happened last year, the COP 26 started with India's surprise announcement about their net zero goal. There was a real competition between the high emitting nations to show that they were doing the most to lower their emissions. That's not a real big texture, this part. So what fills the space where we're not seeing these big bold declarations of what the high emitters are going to do? Are these, you know, discussions of equity. And, you know, rightfully so you're hearing from the countries who are suffering the impacts of climate change, who have not benefited from development and caused emissions, making the moral claim on the whole assembly, with the inclusion of loss and damage on the agenda for the first time, that that will become one of the real big fixtures for the rest of the two weeks that we're here.

Akshat Rathi 04:29

And you were in the blue zone for all this the place where all the action happens at COP 27. What was the atmosphere like?

Aaron Rutkoff 04:38

So Blue Zone? You mean, like the pavilions and all that?

Akshat Rathi 04:43

That's called the Blue Zone.

Aaron Rutkoff 04:45

Yes. You know, to get anywhere at COP, you end up wandering through a kind of surreal trade show environment and through the blue zone. Every nation in the world basically, or every nation that's here has their own set up. It feels like an electronics convention in some sense where instead of products everyone’s got climate messaging as the thing that they're giving away. It's really cool. But it's also weird to see all of the booths that are just repeating the same kind of climate slogans. Do you find it strange walking around the climate booths?

Akshat Rathi 05:21

I mean, the money you pay shows up. So the UAE has a big booth in the pavilion and right opposite it is a small table. That is the Niger booth. And so if you have more money, you're able to tell more people in the world, what it is that you're doing on climate.

Aaron Rutkoff 05:41

The disparities that are part of all climate coverage exist within this weird microcosm of national booths. I noticed this year, may be different from the last time, I didn't notice it at COP 26, there seemed to be an incredibly complete representation of African countries whose booths seemed more sporadic at COP 26. But often, to your point had these very small, minimal booths, and then you would stop by the United States complex, and it would be quite grand, or Saudi Arabia's booth was not a booth. It was like 25% of an entire convention hall. And it was very elaborate with tons of screens and wide open space, which was at a real premium inside the blue zone today.

Akshat Rathi 06:22

You were at the COP in Glasgow last year. How do you feel about being in a beach resort town this year?

Aaron Rutkoff 06:28

If I have to have my pick, I think it was a nicer experience when COP was in a real city. when it felt like it was part of what's going on. And I imagine that you've also noticed that there's just no people around who aren't participating in the COP. And that's a real big change from last year. And something that makes this one feel distinctive. And that absence of normal life is something I'm just noticing a lot but you can't complain about the warm weather and getting to be you know, beach adjacent for a week in November.

Akshat Rathi 06:59

Well, thanks Aaron for coming on the show,

Aaron Rutkoff

Anytime Akshat.

Akshat Rathi

Now talking of beaches after the break, I speak with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Phillip Davis, about how his country is being affected by climate change, and what parts exist for an island nation.

Akshat Rathi 07:33

In 2019, a category five hurricane hit Abaco and Grand Bahama, two of the islands in the Bahamas archipelago. This cost several billion dollars of damage. And earlier this year, you said that you expect these kinds of storms to become the norm. That's what climate change does. There's been a lot of talk around this cop about 1.5 degrees Celsius as the target that it might be missed. What would it mean for Bahamas if 1.5 degrees Celsius is missed?

Philip Davis 08:05

It'll be devastating for the Bahamas. It's already recognized that my country, which is an ocean state, spread over 100,000 square miles, is most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change. Eighty percent of our landmass is less than three meters above sea level. The warming of the waters, rising and the temperature impacts marine life. Hence, it may impact our blue economy in respect to fisheries and other marine life because they are impacted by the warming of the waters. And we don't have any time. Now it is no longer an existential threat; it is a crisis for us. And we can't outrun the consequences. And we are either going to be climate refugees, or we'll find ourselves in watery graves. As you mentioned, Hurricane Dorian cost us $3.4 billion in loss and damage. We still don't know how many lives were lost. We are still trying to pull ourselves out of it. If you profile our debt, I suspect that a more than 40% of our debt is directly linked to the impacts of climate change.

Akshat Rathi 09:29

Right now we are talking at the sidelines of COP27. We are in a room with lots of people around us focusing on loss and damage. Over the weekend, there was a breakthrough. For the first time loss and damage is on the agenda at a COP meeting. Now the Bahamas has contributed less than 01% of historical emissions. What will you be pushing for at this conference for loss and damage?

Philip Davis 09:57

Well, we need to have an acknowledgment first that for the Bahamas quite apart from our being lleast responsible for emissions, we also play another role. Our seagrasses, mangroves, corals, we have become one of the largest carbon sinks of the world. And so we have been the garbage collectors and we think it's time for us to be paid for it. And what I'm looking forward to, first of all, is an acknowledgement that the industrialized world that became wealthy as they are today was as a direct result of the use of fossil fuel and coal. Should they not be held responsible for that? Now we understand that there has to be a transition. And that transition may require some rethinking and reworking as to what I call the, the details and modalities as to how we arrive at considering liability. And I know that they don't want liability to be a blank check. But these are things we could talk about, but at least let's acknowledge it. And let's look at the small island developing states like ours, that has suffered so and carried the burden of the world for so long. And they're thinking that we should push liability into talks out to 2024. That is disappointing, because all we're trying to do is identify what is really necessary to mitigate, adapt, and to protect ourselves in the future.

Akshat Rathi 11:46

How are you working with other Caribbean nations on loss and damage?

Philip Davis 11:51

We have a consensus on an issue. In fact, in August of this year,I held a UNFCC conference in the Bahamas for the first time of all the Caribbean leaders so we could have a consensus on the way forward and have a single voice here in respect to what we expect. One of the outcomes of that meeting is to suggest that perhaps on oil exports a two percent levy or tax be placed on oil exports. And that be put in a fund to help to fund damages and losses as a result.

Akshat Rathi 12:29

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, who's been a great friend of yours, but also a big champion of debt relief for countries, especially those affected by climate change. She has said that Barbados would have access to 18% of its national income, if it were not stuck in existing debt payments. Has the Bahamas recovery since storm Dorian been hampered by the need to pay back its debt?

Philip Davis 12:59

The challenge with the debt issue for small island developing states and as soon as you start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, here comes another catastrophe. And what happens is that the multilaterals and lending agencies they're not going to donate, they expect you to borrow again. So as you keep borrowing your debt sustainability level comes out of whack are what they expect from your country.

Akshat Rathi 13:32

It’s a vicious cycle that you get in. How do you break out of it?

Philip Davis 13:35

By making those responsible, accountable. Those responsible accountable. That's how it also Prime Minister Motley was a great friend of mine, as a very, very effective voice. I support her. We have been collaborating on these issues and her voice is being heard loud and clear.

Akshat Rathi 13:57

Let's come to the point you were making about blue carbon, which is the carbon that is stored in mangroves and seaweed, Bahama seagrass, the Bahamas wants to become the first country to sell blue carbon credits, and you said something like $300 million worth could be sold as a way to finance the Bahama transition. You've also said that those will be generated from these seagrass and mangroves. But the offset market is going through a crisis of credibility. There are a lot of cheap offsets that don't work that have got many people questioning whether to buy offsets as a way to solve the climate problem. Have you found willing buyers for your blue carbon credit?

Philip Davis 14:41

Well, let me start off by saying that the $300 million you speak of was an estimate by a third party and I receive unsolicited offers of that amount for our carbon credits, without us having even identified and verifying the extent of our asset, we feel that it's worth much more than that. We think it's sustainable. And yes, we do. There are a number of willing buyers, I understand the issue that's happening in the offsetting. And we also have to be concerned about the offset, because we don't want that to be used as an excuse for companies, for example, saying, “Well, I'm going to emit 10 tons, and I'm going to buy 20 tons and therefore…” So embedded any kind of arrangement has to be an initiative that places on the purchaser that does not excuse them from their commitment to reduce carbon footprint. But we do have a number of inquiries as we speak.

Akshat Rathi 16:02

There's already some precedent to this before

Philip Davis

In green.

Akshat Rathi

Yes, in green spaces. So in Brazil, there was the Amazon fund that was funded by Norway and Germany. It wasn't for credits it was simply to protect. Would it be possible that you may explore options which are not tied to offsetting, but just right to protection?

Philip Davis 16:28

Well, under Article Six, they think they speak about additionality, which is protection, preservation. I have another innovative thought in respect to that. We have a number of companies who believe that oil companies had believed that in our, in our waters, I mean, we have oil deposits in our waters, and they want to drill what we made we could consider, for example, having it verified that we do in fact, have oil reserves. And then we could cap it and then say well, we will not produce if you pay us for it to remain in the ground. So that is not off the table for us. And we think about it, but I have not moved to engage these companies, but that's a thought we could look at.

Akshat Rathi 17:26

Now the last Climate Commitment that Bahamas made to the United Nations, the NDC was in 2015 as a party to the Paris Agreement. All parties, including the Bahamas are required to update its ambition on climate. The Bahamas contributes a very small amount but everybody has do its part. When will the Bahamas update its NDC?

Philip Davis 17:49

We've just updated it and it will be presenting it this week.

Akshat Rathi

Wonderful.

Akshat Rathi 17:56

To understand what the Bahamas new climate commitments mean, I got to speak to one of the prime minister's advisors who had just sent the document to the United Nations.

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 18:05

Literally uploaded it this morning. So I am Dr. Rihanna Neely-Murphy. I'm the Director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection in the Bahamas.

Akshat Rathi 18:14

Now, the prime minister says that the goal is not being updated, it's just an updated NDC.

Rhianna Neely-Murphy

Yes.

Akshat Rathi

Why?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 18:22

Our initial NDC was based predominantly on assistance that we would receive from the international community. And until such time, we have received very limited assistance from the international community in order to meet our efforts. We’re using the Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility to assist us, but a lot of that funding, you know, it's very restricted, and it's slow and coming and then coupling with the impacts of COVID, much of the work that we were supposed to do over the last two years did not get done. So we are at a place where we're still looking at 30% of our forestry reserve, we are looking at expanding our marine protected areas and making headways in the transportation sector as well as adaptation. Adaptation has expanded it ,we're looking into improving our coastal resilience, early warning systems and adaptation to climate change.

Akshat Rathi 19:26

And what are you doing on electricity which tends to be the cheapest solution you can deploy now?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 19:31

So the Bahamas does have a 30% by 2030 goal. And very proud to say that in recent years we've made quite a lot of strides made good headway into meeting that goal.

Akshat Rathi 19:45

Because the Bahamas was run completely on oil powered electricity?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 19:50

We were. Until 2013 or 14, we were 99% fossil fuel energy for all of our electricity. So we changed our energy policy in 2013. That actually allowed for us to have feed -n tariffs for renewable energy into our grid. And that and we created programming around that. And so Bahamians, really galvanized, we changed our tax structure, so that people were able to get tax benefits from importing solar because we don't manufacture solar. And so it has been very beneficial, much of the private sector has taken on the task for themselves. And we are introducing it through our low cost homes as well.

Akshat Rathi 20:37

What's the energy mix now for the electricity?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 20:39

We are about 10%. And we've taken on, unfortunately, due to the financial situation we've taken on loans, which I think the Prime Minister has spoken about the fact that we have to take on more loans to get ourselves out of the problems that we're in as a result of climate change. We're bearing this burden so the government has taken on loans with the expectation that we will be able to pay them back as people become less reliant on fossil fuels.

Akshat Rathi 21:11

In the updated NDC, if you're not increasing your ambition on reducing emissions, what are the things on which you are increasing ambition?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 21:18

So we've had LIDAR done on our coastlines. So we know some of the changes that are occurring across our islands. Not all of our islands, we have more work that is slated to be conducted across some more of the islands, but we have some better data that has fed into our process. So we can now say definitively this is what we can do.

Akshat Rathi 21:39

And that data is looking at coastal erosion?

Rhianna Neely-Murphy 21:43

Correct coastal erosion,the impact of sea level rise, the impact of coral bleaching, we've been impacted by SCTLD, which is stony coral tissue loss disease. Which is having a really strong impact on our reef builders, and that has had really strong impacts on our fishing industry. So we have that kind of data and we're equipping our scientists to go out and collect more data so that we can have policy that is driven by science.

Akshat Rathi 22:09

Wonderful.

Now back to the Prime Minister.

The Bahamas is a well known tourist destination, the country is currently building a new port that will cost $250 million and is designed for cruise ships, and yachts to come through and cruise ships have three times the carbon impact of flights. They're also air pollution. The Bahamas has the cleanest air in the world, but cruises cause a lot of air pollution. The Bahamas also has a plan right now as of the previous NDC to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030.

Philip Davis

Yes.

Akshat Rathi

You're updating that. So that ambition is becoming what now?

Philip Davis 22:49

It remains the ambition, but we are thinking we should be able to surpass that, but we were staying with the 30%.

Akshat Rathi 22:58

If that's the case, how are you going to stop the emissions from increasing as these mega cruise ships…

Philip Davis 23:05

Cruise ships. Well first of all, there is a plan afoot between an industry that you know that they'll be converting to a cleaner energy, they're going to LNG, which is cleaner than fossil fuel theyre using, what they're using now. So most cruise ships are gonna be required

Akshat Rathi

Still has carbon emissions though.

Philip Davis

But it's less than what they're using now.

Akshat Rathi 23:30

And is that a condition on the port though? Or are you expecting the industry to just do it on its own?

Philip Davis 23:37

I think the US government is requiring the cruise ships that come to their port, and all comes through the United States, to basically move to LNG. And we benefit from that. And this is where that offset issue arises with me, because they’d want us to pay, buy credits, and forget that they're still polluting but if they buy my credits it’ll still lower their pollutions.

Akshat Rathi 24:07

What are your expectations coming out of COP27

Philip Davis 24:11

I'm not gonna give up. I'm not gonna give up. I'm an optimist. But the conversations that I've been hearing leave me less hopeful that the outcomes will be what I would like to see. But at the end of the day, I'm not gonna give up, we're gonna hope that when I leave, we're gonna leave our team behind to continue the negotiations, unless something will come out of this that will move the needle.

Akshat Rathi 24:45

What would be your best case outcome?

Philip Davis 24:49

The best outcome for me is that countries live up to their commitments and promises. I am and pledge fatigued and commitment fatigued. Time has come for action. If they write the check before we leave, that's going to be a great outcome for me.

Akshat Rathi 25:10

Wonderful. Thank you

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.