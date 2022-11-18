(Bloomberg) -- For Episode 15 of the Zero podcast, Bloomberg Green reporter Akshat Rathi sat down with Lewis Pugh, the United Nations’ patron of the oceans. Pugh is an endurance swimmer, and has completed long-distance swims in each of the world’s oceans: between icebergs in the North Pole; in -1.7C water in the Antarctic; and last month across the Red Sea, past the Sharm El-Sheikh location of COP27, to raise awareness about the health of coral reefs. Also on this episode: Akshat speaks with Salma El Wardany, a Bloomberg News energy and commodities reporter based in Cairo, and Zero producer Oscar Boyd, about their experiences of COP27.

Akshat Rathi 00:00

Welcome to Zero I’m Akshat Rathi from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Archival Sherry Rehman

I did not want to make this about Pakistan, but the thing is the we are the hottest place on the planet.

People Chanting for President-Elect Lula

Archival Sherry Rehman

From our side of this burning planet, the need to move much faster than the speed of our melting glaciers, is intense.

Archival Al Gore 00:30

It is a choice to continue this pattern of destructive behavior.

Akshat Rathi 00:39

As COP27 comes to a close, there's a subject that did not make a lot of waves: the ocean. The conference has been held at a seaside resort. But the health of the oceans and their role as a carbon sink haven't received the attention they deserve. Ahead of the conference, I spoke with the endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, who is the UN's patron of the oceans. He has completed a long distance swim in each of the world's oceans. He’s swum between icebergs in the North Pole in minus 1.7 degrees Celsius water in the Antarctic, and just last month completed a swim across the Red Sea, past Sharm el-Sheikh, where COP is being held to raise awareness about the health of coral reefs. We'll hear from Lewis later in the show. But first I spoke with Bloomberg’s Salma El Wardany, an energy and commodities reporter based in Cairo and Zero’s producer Oscar Boyd. Salma, Oscar, welcome to the show.

Oscar Boyd 01:39

Thanks.

Salma El Wardany 01:40

Thank you, Akshat.

Akshat Rathi 01:37

Now, this is the first COP for both of you. What was the experience like for you, Salma?

Salma El Wardany 01:43

No, it's not the first time. I've covered OPEC, I've covered Davos, but it's still nothing, nothing compares to this. And I think it's also because of the large participation of countries and civil society and activists. So it's difficult to articulate everything.

Akshat Rathi 01:59

And it's not the first time you're covering big meetings, you cover OPEC meetings every year.

Salma El Wardany 02:04

Now, it's not the first time. I've covered OPEC, I've covered Davos, but it's still nothing. Nothing compares to this. And I think it's also because of the large participation of countries and civil society and activists. So it's difficult to articulate everything.

Akshat Rathi 02:19

And what was it for you, Oscar?

Oscar Boyd 02:22

I think Salma's word choice, overwhelming, is definitely one way I’d describe it. The other way I’d describe it is as completely surreal. We're in this isolated beach resort, kind of the far corner of one part of Egypt. There's no real town or potentially even real Egyptians to speak of here. The closest thing to our hotel is this… it's called Soho square. And the best way I could describe is it's like Piccadilly Circus on steroids, at Christmas. There's just lots of flashing lights when we went there, “Gangnam Style” was playing. So I felt like I'd gone straight back to 2010. Bizarre, surreal.

Akshat Rathi 02:56

And Salma, it's also one of the largest meetings held in Egypt, dozens and dozens of world leaders came. What has it meant for the Egyptian government to host a COP meeting?

Salma El Wardany 03:07

I mean, it's a lot of coverage, a lot of exposure. I mean, their renewable projects and the clean energy has been always part of the government’s plan. But COP, I think made the government focus more on this in terms of speaking about it a lot in public speeches in interviews, local media, speaking about it all the time, now. The other thing is the amount of coverage and exposure that Egypt has is also I think it's the first time since the 2011 revolution.

Akshat Rathi 03:38

That's been good and bad coverage, though, because it's also highlighted issues that are very real issues around political prisoners in Egypt, but also the energy transition, which is slow because financing has been difficult.

Salma El Wardany 03:51

Definitely the good and bad. There was good criticism in the media, in the coverage of Egypt, but also coverage of the economy, the projects, the finance, highlighting the problems, not just of Egypt, but also of Africa.

Akshat Rathi 04:07

In the run up to the COP meeting, you wrote a fantastic story with our colleagues Laura Millan and Mirette Magdy about what a hot future would mean for Egypt. What did you lear?

Salma El Wardany 04:17

That climate change is a very and has been a very serious problem for Egypt. It's a now problem. It's not like a future threat. It's happening now. Farmers that are interviewed and the story are suffering now. In the Delta that was the source of all agriculture and where Ancient Egyptians started agriculture there, basically, the rise of sea level is affecting the crops there in the farms, you can see in the fields, you can see the salt is visible on the surface of the soil, and farmers cannot find good fresh water to irrigate their farms.

Akshat Rathi 04:55

And so we have to think about solutions. And in these past two weeks. Oscar, what have been some of the most interesting solutions that you have heard about or experienced?

Oscar Boyd 05:06

I mean, they're all over the place. The one that I love spotting every time we drive to the blue zone are the what I call “aspirational cycle lanes” that have been built along the side of the highways. But the most interesting one that I tried this week was lab-grown chicken, and we tried it together. So this is chicken, that’s not grown in a chicken? By a chicken? With a chicken? It’s chicken that’s grown in a bioreactor in a lab, actually in Singapore. And this was the first time this had actually been served outside of Singapore. So the company behind it called Good Meat actually had to do a deal through the Singapore government with the Egyptian Government to serve the meat in Egypt for the first time. And I would describe it as chicken-esque, chicken-ish. I mean, it's pretty tasty. I’d definitely eat it. But it was 90% of the way towards chicken. Very impressive for something that's grown in a lab. And I think if it's mixed into something like a stir fry, you wouldn't even notice that it's not real chicken. On its own, it wasn't quite chicken, I do have to say.

Akshat Rathi 06:07

It's true. I mean, it's just chicken, right? But the experience of the full dinner was quite something.

Oscar Boyd 06:12

The experience of the full dinner was amazing. But just coming back to that point. I mean, like, everything tastes like chicken. So you know, they've definitely started with the easiest meat to try and reproduce. But the dinner was this twelve person kind of dimly lit affair in a private villa and hotel near the sea. And they cooked the chicken in three different ways. So one way was a grilled skewer type thing. The second way was deep-fried chicken skin. And then the third way was actually just a grilled over charcoal bit of chicken in, quote-marks, breast, which was their version three. So it's the third round of this technology that they've produced, and they're serving. And that was the one that was most convincingly like chicken.

Akshat Rathi 06:54

And there has been news since we had that dinner because the US Food and Drug Administration has now allowed cultivated chicken to be sold in the US. So we'll see how that technology progresses. Talking of news, there was some big news with a major world leader making his visit to COP27. What was that like?

Salma El Wardany 07:17

So Lula, president-elect of Brazil, this COP, at least this COP, because I don't have a reference. But at least for this COP, this is the biggest reception any leader, or any person any public person have ever have received in this COP.

Akshat Rathi 07:30

Lots and lots of people waiting, lots of singing.

Salma El Wardany 07:39

Hundreds of people were waiting. He made two appearances. One in the morning where cameras were stationed for three hours and people and activists and people, Brazilian people in traditional clothes. We're all waiting for him to make his appearance to make a speech to welcome him.

Akshat Rathi 07:57

That's not just because Bolsonaro has been kicked out. But Lula also made very big promises for climate.

Salma El Wardany 08:04

Yeah, I think his appearance is not just about elections and local issues in Brazil. I think it's also because after years of destruction of the Amazon, which was one of the main topics that is talked about in the in the activism community. It's also because he's putting back the Amazon at the center stage of the climate talks. Not just that he also offered to host COP30 in 2025 from the rainforest. He also one of the things that made the crowd really really lively and interrupting and cutting his speed. He promised to end deforestation of the Amazon by 2030. He also restarted the $1 billion Amazon fund, where countries like Norway and Germany would contribute to the restoration of the Amazon. He chose the slogan of Brazil is back. And that made his supporters very happy they were very proud.

Akshat Rathi 09:02

Yeah, I mean, that kind of rockstar reception, I remember Barack Obama got that when COP26 happened in Glasgow.

Oscar Boyd 09:09

He should have gone with make the Amazon great again.

Akshat Rathi 09:16

Now, talking of the biggest carbon sinks. Amazon, of course, is a huge carbon sink. It's also a major source of biodiversity. We are here in Sharm el-Sheikh, which is a desert landscape. But there is some amazing biodiversity around here. Right, Oscar? Something we got to experience.

Oscar Boyd 09:35

Yeah, so the middle of Sunday of COP is traditionally the rest day. It's the one day of the two weeks where we've had a chance to enjoy some of what Sharm el-Sheikh has to offer. And when it's not the whole city of COP27, Sharm el-Sheikh is much much better known as a very popular scuba and snorkeling resort. So we went about 30 kilometers south of Sharm el-Sheikh to the Ras Mohamed National Park and spent about half a day snorkeling off the coast there and just saw the most amazing coral reefs. I used to live in Japan, where they've got plenty of plenty of coral. But a lot of that has been bleached. But this coral was just incredibly healthy looking, incredibly bright. And the number of fish that were clearly thriving and being supported by this coral, there was just such an abundance, you've joined as well, what did you see?

Akshat Rathi 10:25

It's true. When I learned about the Red Sea corals, I found out that, in fact, they are quite unique because they are able to survive in very warm temperatures. Scientists still don't know for sure why that's the case. But one theory is that they migrated from even hotter oceans further south, and are now able to survive even as the ocean is warming and it's acidifying. So there is hope for corals at 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists say that 99% of the coral will be wiped out. But if we can learn how these amazing Red Sea corals can survive this temperature, maybe those are things that we could teach other corals.

Oscar Boyd 11:07

Right. And this is really important because corals cover about .02% of the marine surface. So a very, very small fraction of the ocean, but they host about 25% of ocean life. And from an economic perspective, about half a billion peoples’ livelihoods actually depend on coral and coral reefs, mostly from fishing, but also a little bit from tourism as well. So protecting these corals, as we're going to hear from our guest later in the show, Lewis Pugh, is hugely important.

Akshat Rathi 11:37

Oscar and Salma, thank you.

Salma El Wardany

Thank you.

Oscar Boyd 11:39

Thanks, Akshat. Thank you.

Akshat Rathi 11:45

After the break, I speak with Lewis Pugh, about his ambition to get 30% of the world's oceans protected, a crucial step towards tackling climate change and declining biodiversity.

Akshat Rathi 12:06

Lewis, welcome to the show.

Lewis Pugh

Thank you so much.

Akshat Rathi

Now, you've been a swimmer for life. And you've turned that passion for swimming into the ability to explain the challenges of the oceans to the world. Where did it start for you?

Lewis Pugh 12:20

Well, I actually haven't been a swimmer for life. So I had my sort of first proper swimming lesson when I was 17 years old. I lived in Cape Town. And from my history classroom, I could see Robben Island in the distance. One of my friends had swum from Robben Island to Cape Town. And then one day I thought to myself, I want to do that.

Akshat Rathi 12:42

Describe what that meant to you and why that got you on this journey.

Lewis Pugh 12:47

It meant everything to me. I was pretty average at sport at school. I was very much a late developer. I was 17 years old and so I started training. And then a month later, I was able to get a boat went all the way across to Robben Island. And now I'm going to swim back. And it's about 8 kilometers and the water is icy cold and, and there are sharks in the water.

Akshat Rathi 13:11

No big deal for a 17-year-old.

Lewis Pugh 13:13

No big deal. Anyway, I started the swim, and for the first hour, everything was fine. By the time I got to the second hour, I was getting really cold. Two and a half hours, I was absolutely frozen. I was really thin in those days. Eventually, I just couldn't carry on any more with a crawl, and then it was breaststroke and then out. Everybody in the boat was cheering me on. And then finally after three hours, in that icy cold water, I put my feet down on the sand. And there were my parents. It was my first big swim. And over a period of 35 years I've done swims in some of the most incredible places in the world, Mount Everest, the North Pole down in Antarctica, etc. But nothing, not nothing at all compares to that initial feeling of putting my feet down on that sand and the sheer joy of having made it.

Akshat Rathi 14:07

That's wonderful. Now, tell us about the Arctic swim because that changed everything.

Lewis Pugh 14:12

This was many, many years later. So living in Cape Town, you know, the nearest place is not the Arctic, the nearest place is Antarctica. And so I always dreamed that one day I would go to the polar regions, one day, I would see the great ice shelves of Antarctica one day, I would go up to up into the Northwest Passage and places like this. And so 2007 I decided to sail to the North Pole to go and attempt the first ever swim across the North Pole. So what had happened was–

Akshat Rathi 14:41

That's not something you should be able to do, right? Like the point of the Arctic, and the poles is that its supposed to be that they're frozen landscapes.

Lewis Pugh 14:48

This is a point. So I've specialized now over the last sort of 15 years in undertaking swims in the most threatened environments, with a very, very simple message. Here's a person swimming across the North Pole, swimming across an open patch of sea, it should be frozen over what is this saying about the health of our planet and then afterwards trying to get these areas properly protected. And so this was obviously a huge undertaking. You got to get all the way to the North Pole. And it's a terrifying place. I remember standing on the ice. I remember looking in at that dark water and then I had this space. This was dreadful thought and thought was, if things go horribly wrong now, how long will it take for my frozen corpse to sink? The four and a half kilometers to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. But I dived in and I went for it. And the doctor on the expedition, his name was Tim Noakes, he said to me, I saw you go into that swim as one person. And I saw you come out a completely different person. And I think he was right. Because I went in there as a swimmer as an environmental campaigner. I came out the other side, there was such a determination, what is happening there, and how we need to fix this, because what I was seeing was how quickly the climate crisis was taking place.

Akshat Rathi 16:14

I have not swum in deep oceans before, but I have learned to scuba dive. And the first time I saw corals, that changed my life, because I've never seen anything like it before. And ever since seeing corals, every place that I can go where I can dive, I try and dive. What is it that brought you to that moment of realizing as a swimmer, that the environment is something that you want to campaign about?

Lewis Pugh 16:44

I love corals as well. So I've just done a swim across the Red Sea, are some of the some of the most wonderful, amazing coral you can ever imagine. And I think of ice and coral as the two ground zeroes of the climate crisis. So I spent the last 15 years in the polar regions, I'm seeing the ice melt, I'm seeing the glaciers retreat, I'm seeing less and less sea ice. But the other big changes we're obviously seeing in the coral reefs. But I think the moment when I realized that I had to combine my swimming with a message for the environment, I was down in Antarctica, I was doing a swim in a place called Deception Island. And Deception Island is the most incredible place in Antarctica.

Akshat Rathi

It's got a cool name,

Lewis Pugh

It's got a very cool name. And it's a horseshoe-shaped island because it used to be a volcano. And it's still an active volcano. But it's open to the sea. And so you can actually sail into this volcano. And as you sail in, you see the steam coming off the sea. And so I thought to myself, well, I'm going to do a really big swim here and I’m going to do a long swim. Anyway, I dived into the water, and the water was between zero and three degrees. So suddenly, a big swim became a really short swim. And as I started swimming underneath me, we're literally thousands and thousands of whale bones, jaw bones, spine bones, rib bones. This used to be one of the old whaling stations a long time ago, and the whalers would be out at sea, they would slaughter the whales, they would drag them into this island. And then they would melt them down. And it left a very, very big mark on me. I mean, sometimes the bones were piled so high, that when I took a stroke, my hands were touching these whale bones. And I thought about all the incredible whales that I saw as a young boy growing up in South Africa, off Cape Town. And you know, when you see a humpback whale, or you see a big Southern Right Whale there, it just brings joy to the heart. These are magnificent animals. And we came so close to losing them. I mean, losing them is not the right expression. It's like, you know, killing them, pushing them into extinction. And I like to think that those whale bones are a reminder of our potential for folly. Because first we came for the seals, and took them all out. And then we came for the whales, and took them all out. And now we're going for this type of fish down there called Antarctic toothfish, which is a fish which is so popular in restaurants in the European Union and in America, and we're taking them all out. It's like we never learned.

Akshat Rathi 19:16

You've done this for a while. Have you seen progress happen through your work?

Lewis Pugh 19:22

It's so slow. I mean, like last year, I was doing a swim in Greenland, across the face of it of a glacier there called Ilulissat. And I witnessed something which I've never seen in all my times in the polar regions. I want you to imagine a long fjord and at the top of the field is a glacier. And that glacier is 10 kilometers wide, and enormous icebergs carving off into the sea. And these icebergs are a kilometer tall. Anyway, at the mouth of the fjord, lots of these icebergs get grounded on the seabed And I witnessed as one of them sort of broke free. And then thousands and thousands and thousands of icebergs poured out of this gap straight out to the sea, within a few hours, they were 50 kilometers out to sea. That glacier is now moving at a speed of 40 meters per day in summer. I mean, think about that for a moment, 40 meters per day in summer. And so every single year, we have more floods, more droughts, more storms. And it's almost as if the glaciers now are moving quicker than our political leaders. So you asked me, are things changing? Yes, they are changing. It's wonderful to, you know, go to these big climate summits now and see all the heads of state trying to try to grapple with this issue. But there needs to be a real sense of urgency.

Akshat Rathi 20:47

Let's talk through a story of success, though, because there is doing the expeditions that you do, highlighting problems in the world in these really vulnerable places. But how does that turn into a policy outcome that protects them?

Lewis Pugh 21:05

Yep. So the swim is not the easy part. The swim is a really tough part, but it gets some media attention. It gets the attention on the issue in that specific part of the world. But afterwards, I got to go to the head of state, the Environment Minister, the foreign minister, and I've got to try and get action. Let me give you one example of success. And it was quite extraordinary. There's a place down in Antarctica called the Ross Sea. It is truly one of the most incredible places in the world. If you go from the bottom of New Zealand, and you get on a ship, and if you carry on sailing to about 78 degrees south, you will see this wall of ice. It's the Ross Ice Shelf, and it's like sailing up to the White Cliffs of Dover. But it's not chalk. It's pure ice. And it's cold and it's inhospitable. And on the sea ice you see these beautiful emperor penguins, tobogganing on the ice. In the sea, you see these humpback whales coming and gorging themselves on krill. But this area was really under threat because of big industrial fishing fleets were going down there and wanting to take Antarctic toothfish. And so there was an American scientist called David Ainley, who for I think 16 or 17 years had been calling for this area to be properly protected, to be protected in what we call a marine protected area, which is like a national park but it’s in the sea. So, no industrial fishing in this area. And he had been trying to get this area protected. And under international law, in the Southern Ocean, 25 nations govern this area plus the EU. And they all have to agree to this. So for year after year after year, the diplomats had gone down to Hobart where they meet every year to discuss this issue. And they could never get across line. They could never get all 25 to agree it eventually sort of around 2015 They had all agreed to it except Russia and China. And so I decided, I really felt that if Russia and China, if their political leadership knew how incredible this place was, and could see how incredible it was, and how important it is. Because this is a laboratory for scientists, they can see what a healthy ocean looks like, you go to any other ocean in the world, and it's been totally overfished. This was important for science, it's important for nature, it's important for all of us. So I thought to myself, if I can go do a swim there, and then go to Moscow, then I hope to be able to persuade the Russian administration to be able to agree to this.

Akshat Rathi 23:41

Lots of heads of states have tried that. How did it go?

Lewis Pugh 23:46

It was quite successful, you know, cold water swimming is a language which the Russians understand. So I did the swim, and my photographer there, Kelvin Troutman. He just captured this image as I did the swim, and I got out and I was absolutely frozen. I mean, I was so cold, my hands were like claws. The water was so cold, that it was hitting up against the side of the boat and coming up and hitting us as slush hitting the people in the boat as ice, midair. That's how cold it was. I went to Moscow. And I started the discussions and you know, a negotiation must never be a battle. It must be an exploration. And I went in there, and I said we have to protect this place and this place is also important, not just for, for, you know, all these other countries, but it's important for Russia, it's in Russia's national interest to also protect this place. Two years of backwards and forwards between Moscow and Washington. And eventually they agreed, no, never, ever forget that moment, when I got the message that Russia was going to sign this deal.

Akshat Rathi 24:54

Now, at COP27, what do you hope would be the best outcome for oceans?

Lewis Pugh 24:59

I want to see a commitment to protecting at least 30% of the world's oceans now, over this decade. So what we call 30 by 30. That's the first thing. The second thing I'm looking for is a real commitment, and action to cut our emissions. The last thing I think is about language. I'm speaking to you here from the United Kingdom. And there have been protesters, environmental protesters who have been doing protesting, you know, around London and other parts of the country. And in some of the media, they're being portrayed as eco terrorists, as extremists. We need to be very, very careful with this language. We really do. Let me tell you what extremists look like. You go to Pakistan one third of that country underwater in the latest flood, over 50 million people displaced as a result of that flood. That's extreme. The wildfires across Europe, okay? Even outside here in London, wildfires. That's extreme. Some environmental campaigners standing, blocking roads? That is not extreme. That's inconvenient, but it's not extreme. These are people who are risking their very liberty and their freedom. To ensure that this really important message gets across to the public. We need to be very careful about who are the extremists here. They're the people who are blocking the climate action.

Akshat Rathi 26:34

And can you explain what do you mean by “protecting”? If its 30 by 30, what does protecting that 30% really look like?

Lewis Pugh 26:42

So we talked about marine-protected areas. What does protection look like? Protection is really simple. It's ensuring that there's no extractive activity taking place. So no drilling for oil, no drilling for gas, no big great industrial fishing fleets coming along and their big nets and dragging them over coral reefs and taking away all the fish, ensuring that there's no, that the noise, which modern activities emits are reduced considerably. So no big shipping companies sending their ships to these areas. No gunnery exercises by navies, allowing nature to recover.

Akshat Rathi 27:25

And you are also the United Nations patron of the oceans. That's a wonderful title. What does it mean?

Lewis Pugh 27:35

So when the head of the United Nations Environmental Program appointed me in this position, they said Lewis, you know, you're a swimmer, you're a maritime lawyer, you're in the oceans, you're talking about protecting the oceans all the time, please, would you be the UN patron of the oceans? I obviously said yes. And the executive director, he said, Lewis, please just be a voice for the oceans, be a voice for all the magnificent wildlife and oceans: the whales, or dolphins or penguins or sharks, the cod, all of them. It's morphed a little bit over the eight years. And now I need to be a voice for protection of the oceans, but also a voice for protection of the polar regions because this is where we are really seeing the climate crisis now. Moving so very, very quickly.

Akshat Rathi 28:22

Now, you described a sweet moment to us when you described your first long swim, and what it felt to stand on your two feet on a sandy beach at the end of it. What is a bitter moment in your life?

Lewis Pugh 28:37

I did a swim down in South Georgia. And to swim in South Georgia is to swim in one of the most incredible places on the planet. I mean, there's a bay down in South Georgia and just to explain where South Georgia is deep down in the South Atlantic, near Antarctica, and there's a beach there, where you got 250,000 King Penguins. I mean, to see King Penguins come ashore, and with their white chest and their gold bow ties and their black backs, and they are so agile in the water darting backwards and forwards and to swim over them and see them moving under the water. It's a real treat, and then they come ashore, and then they stand up, and then they start waddling up the beach and on the beach are these enormous, great elephant seals, and they're fighting on the beach. It's amazing. And I've been trying to get the British government to commit to properly protecting this area. You know, there's still industrial fishing, which takes place in the waters around South Georgia, and the nearby South Sandwich Islands. And so I even went to do a swim there. And still is not fully protected. And I think you know, if there's anything, which is… bitter’s a strong word, but we really should be protecting these last great wildernesses left on earth. And for me, it's it's a little bitter, but it's also unfinished business.

Akshat Rathi 29:59

There was a story that came from Frozen Planet. I don't know if you've seen the documentary yet. But in the last episode they talk about, there's a scientist who went there in 1974. And he is leaving the Antarctic for the last time. You know, he's worked for the last 45 years in the Antarctic, learning about the oceans. And he makes one last trip to an island, where he says that was the first island I came on, which was full of Adelie penguins. And I think it was 10 years ago, it was the first island to have an extinction event for Adelie penguins. And he just, he broke. You know, he cries on camera. And I'm like, this is why we worry about these issues so much.

Lewis Pugh 30:45

When I did my first swim. So this was from Robben Island to Cape Town. I remember looking at the beach where I started a swim. And it was full of these beautiful African penguins. And African penguins are so noisy, and they're just full of life. And they're all going at each other. And the whole beach was full of them. I went back a few years ago with a TV crew. And you know how many penguins we saw on the island? Two. And it's three things which have come together to create the situation. The first is serious overfishing and overfishing right next to these penguin colonies. So the penguins are competing with the fisherman. The second thing that's happened is because of the climate crisis, the prey species of food which they eat, is much further away, it's moved. And so they got to swim so much further to get to them, and then come back and then give the food to the chicks. But the last thing is the devastating thing and that is you can have an oil spill. And certainly around the Cape of Good Hope. Often oil tankers run aground or you get an oil spill that can wipe out a penguin colony overnight. And the science now is that the penguins on the west coast of South Africa and Namibia, they're going to go functionally extinct in just 15 years time. And I go back to my childhood when I was standing there on that beach on Robben Island and I looked back, and it was full of African penguins, and I weep.

Akshat Rathi 32:17

Yeah. It's also stunning to me that we know, just as you pointed out the three main factors that affected a species, we study them, we study their decline, we put scientific resources to understand the very specific thing that caused it. But we always know what the solutions are. And yet we, you know, we are forced to learn about the specific problems that caused it. Even though the solutions have been the same for the longest time.

Lewis Pugh 32:49

Stop burning oil, stop digging up coal, stop hacking the fins off sharks, stop pouring single use plastics into the oceans. It really is all so simple.

Akshat Rathi 33:02

That was a great conversation. Thanks for coming on the show.

Lewis Pugh

Thank you

Akshat Rathi 33:17

