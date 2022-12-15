(Bloomberg) -- For Episode 20 of the Zero podcast, Bloomberg Green reporter Akshat Rathi interviews Andreas Malm, author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline and an associate professor of human ecology at Lund University. Malm argues that the climate movement cannot succeed without becoming more radical, and embracing property destruction as a tool in its arsenal. Listen to the full episode below, learn more about the podcast here, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify and Google to stay on top of new episodes.

Our transcripts are generated by a combination of software and human editors, and may contain differences between the text and audio. Please confirm in audio before quoting in print.Akshat Rathi 0:00

Welcome to Zero. I'm Akshat Rathi. This week: Protests, pipelines and property destruction.

Akshat Rathi 0:15

It seems like every day, a new bit of climate activism makes the news: A Van Gogh covered in soup…

Just Stop Oil Activists 0:23

What is worth more: art or life?

Akshat Rathi 0:27

The Tour de France halted by protesters

Bradley Wiggins 0:29

They’re dragging them off the road you can actually see them, they're dragging them off the road. Pascal Lino, ex-Tour de France yellow jersey, obviously threw one down in the ditch there. Scenes here and we don't need that disrupting this bicycle race.

Akshat Rathi 0:39

Fights breaking out between enraged drivers and activists blocking roads

News reporter 0:43

Literally scraps, they are picking up protesters one by one and dragging them, and I think they’ve managed to free up one lorry.

Akshat Rathi 0:51

As alarm and urgency grows about the lack of action on climate change, the tactics employed by activists are escalating, with frequent examples of direct action and civil disobedience. Many that annoy people but succeed in attracting the attention they seek. My guest today is Andreas Malm, an associate professor of human ecology at Lund University, who has thought long and hard about how to make the climate movement more effective. He is the author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, where he argues that if the climate movement wants to be successful, it must embrace even more radical action, including violence in the form of property destruction, alongside peaceful protests.

Andreas Malm 1:32

We have to escalate. We’ll be completely irrelevant if we continue to march dressed in polar bear costumes in 2035 if, as seems likely to be the case, the world is on fire to an even greater extent than what it is now.

Akshat Rathi 1:48

On this week's episode, Andreas discusses the moral case for property destruction, why he thinks that climate movement can't succeed without it, and whether capitalism can survive the end of fossil fuels.

Akshat Rathi 2:05

Andreas, welcome to Zero.

Andreas Malm 2:07

Thank you so much, Akshat.

Akshat Rathi 2:09

So in How to Blow Up a Pipeline, you argue that no revolution throughout history has succeeded without accompanying violence, and that for the climate movement to succeed, it needs violent action. But violence is a very high threshold to cross. Can you first make the case why the world is in such a dire position that violence is needed as an antidote?

Andreas Malm 2:34

Yeah, let me just first point out that what I argue in the book is that we should use property destruction. So violence against things. I explicitly say that we should not engage in violence against people, we shouldn't aim to extinguish lives. But we should aim to extinguish SUVs and coal mines and oil pipelines and all the machines that are killing people around the world, that are affecting actual real violence against people. The dire state we're in, it should be pretty obvious to anyone who's following the news who's not living under a stone. I mean, a lot of Pakistan is still underwater, as we speak. A lot of Nigeria is also submerged under water after unprecedented floods. There is a very bad and protracted drought crisis on the Horn of Africa. And on and on it goes. And all of these extreme weather events that we see now are the results of the emissions that have accumulated over the past two centuries. What we're experiencing this year in 2022, is but a foretaste of what is to come. It's a mistake to think that “Aha, this is what global warming looks like.” No, it's not. Global warming is hardwired to deteriorate insofar as emissions continue. And they do continue. Not only do they continue, but what we're experiencing right now, after the pandemic and the rebound, and reinforced by the war in Ukraine, is an exceptional profit bonanza for the oil and gas companies, which is being used to reinvest in even more pipelines, gas terminals, coal mines, exactly what we cannot have anymore. So clearly what the climate movement or anyone else for that matter has done so far has been insufficient. We haven't done enough because we have come nowhere close to reining in the forces that are bent on pouring more fossil fuels on the fire.

Akshat Rathi 4:35

Talk me through the historical examples that you write about in your book. Where you say for any large movement, there is usually a violent arm that is helping bring about change. That it's not always the peaceful, or the nonviolent arm — which may be larger — but a small, targeted violent arm that also does it.

Andreas Malm 4:59

Yeah, so I should point out that the discussion of historical cases in this book that I wrote is brief and superficial. And it's formulated in response to a particular kind of narrative that was developed by people in the climate movement — notably Extinction Rebellion — that says that we have these precedents, these examples in history, where people have successfully defeated injustice through exclusively nonviolent means. And we're going to do the same on the climate front. The cases that are usually addressed here are the struggle against slavery in the Americas, the Suffragettes and the struggle for women's right to vote, the civil rights movement in the US, anti-colonial movements with a focus on India, the struggle against apartheid, and various democratic revolutions. And if you go through each one of these cases, you see that that isn't exactly what happened. There's a lot of peacewashing, required to establish the storyline that there was no militancy, no violent confrontation, and no property destruction, no riots or anything like that. It was just peaceful civil disobedience. I mean, slavery to begin with … where should you even start. The historical interpretation of these events is biased, to put it mildly. The suffragettes used very extensive campaigns of arson and even bombing and tremendous amount of property destruction to fight for the women's right to vote. The civil rights movement in the US had a very productive relation to a more radical flank, in the form of urban riots and movements like the Nation of Islam and the Black Power movements. This is the classical case for the theory of the radical flank. These groups made the civil rights mainstream represented by Martin Luther King, appear less dangerous in the eyes of the institutions of white supremacy, and therefore they were inclined to concede to their demands because they knew that “unless we do this, we'll end up with Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael and those people who are 10 times worse.” The various democratic revolutions including the toppling of the Berlin Wall included property destruction. I mean, people didn't go up to the Berlin Wall and caress the cement, they broke it into pieces. So if you look into the evidence, the data, which isn't hard to come by for all of these historical cases, that the strategic pacifists point to as examples and models for how we're going to win the climate battle, the narrative falls apart. Because that's just not what happened.

Akshat Rathi 7:52

Although in these violent cases, even in the places where property destruction was the main motive, there were related deaths. So let's just understand that you are advocating for violence against property, not humans. So first, why is it okay to do that to property? And second, what happens when humans are unintentionally harmed in the process?

Andreas Malm 8:22

Yeah, so this is a very important and tricky question. I mean, morally, there is a significant difference between slashing tires of an SUV and stabbing, or piercing someone's lungs. I think that's the example I use in the book. The moral difference between destroying an inanimate object that doesn't have a life is something qualitatively different from going after a person with a life and ending that life or harming that person deliberately. Now, if you want to wage a campaign that exclusively targets things, not people, you have to have a collective discipline in that movement, where people agree that we're going to sabotage things, we're going to destroy things, but we're not harming individual human beings. We're not assassinating executives, or shooting cops or something like that. This kind of collective discipline isn't easy to establish, but I don't think it's impossible. We have quite a few examples from history and from more contemporary periods where that collective discipline has been successfully pursued. There were environmental movements that had their own disadvantages, in my view, in the 1990s in the US and elsewhere, that waged quite methodical, systematic campaigns of property destruction without ever harming human beings. I think the uprising after the murder of George Floyd is another example where people in the US destroyed a lot of property, including police property, and that included riots but there was a general implicit understanding that we're not going to assassinate cops or take guns and shoot them or something like that. And that's not for lack of guns in the US. If there’s any country in the world where you can get hold of a gun and shoot a cop, it's probably in the US. But I think the movement knew — and this collective self-discipline extended to that gigantic movement that developed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd —that that was a step that shouldn't be taken. And I think that now that the climate movement is beginning to experiment with sabotage, and discussing it and reflecting on property destruction, there is a very strong consensus that it's out of the question that we would use arms to physically injure the lives of people who engage in fossil fuel extraction or whatever. It would be morally wrong, and it would also harm our cause.

Akshat Rathi 10:52

Now, we've seen a number of high-profile groups that have taken direct action in the name of climate. There is a group called the Tyre Extinguishers, which does not slash tires but deflates them. We have groups in the UK, like Insulate Britain, that stopped motorway traffic. And Extinction Rebellion has been doing actions that have stopped many parts of London from completely operating, including stopping public transport. These all get attention, and they are succeeding in highlighting climate change. There are people who love them, there are people who hate them. But are these good examples of the kinds of action you'd like to see?

Andreas Malm 11:35

Well, I advocate a diversity of tactics, which means that I think we should try almost everything. Like I said, we shouldn't engage in assassinations or terrorism, or use arms or anything like that. But until that line or boundary, we need virtually everything. Which means that we need petitions, we need court cases, we need parliamentary campaigns, we need NGOs and lobbying efforts, we need actions of the kind that Extinction Rebellion has undertaken. We need mass demonstrations, school strikes, trade unions, all the way up to sabotage and property destruction. Now, that said, and with the greatest respect to everything that Extinction Rebellion (XR) has accomplished over the past three years, I do think that targeting general urban life has a particular logic that makes some sense: it attracts a lot of attention. But it can also be quite imprecise in its targeting of virtually anything and anyone. I think that it's more strategically productive to do things such as Just Stop Oil, another of these offshoots from XR, has done when they have blockaded the actual distribution and processing of oil, because that is to go to the source of the problem. Likewise, I think the Tyre Extinguishers, when they deflate SUVs, have a high degree of precision, because they go after machines that are completely pointless, and that cause luxury emissions. And that's much more effective and politically fruitful than, for instance, stopping a subway train, which XR did infamously in late 2019 in London, which had no political logic to it whatsoever. Because that's even part of the solution, it's not part of the problem. My personal preferences are for mass actions, or small group direct actions that target fossil fuel infrastructure, and machines for luxury emissions with a high degree of precision.

Akshat Rathi 13:52

Could you explain the difference between luxury and subsistence emissions and why it is okay to target one and not the other?

Andreas Malm 13:59

Yeah, so the classical distinction here is between emissions that are the outcome of subsistence activities such as farmers cultivating rice, for instance, and the rice paddies producing methane. You don't attack that because these emissions are byproducts of activities that reproduce these human’s lives. Luxury emissions are emissions that stem from economic activities that have no such function. So people who drive SUVs, or take private jets for 17 minutes when they could just as well have taken public transportation, or who have their super yachts or whatever. They don't do this because they wouldn't survive otherwise. It's not like their bodies would dissolve if they didn't have these machines or commodities. They do it primarily to flaunt their wealth. It's part of a luxury lifestyle, which means that these emissions are completely pointless. But they're also the most damaging ones because they produce these excesses of CO2. The carbon inequality in populations is increasing all the time where the distribution of emissions gets more and more skewed and it's more and more concentrated at the top. And these emissions would presumably be the first that you take down because they can be easily done away with because no one would die from not having to ride a super yacht. The problem is that governments are beholden to precisely these class interests. So they are much, much more likely to do it the other way around. If they're targeting anyone, it's probably working people because that's usually the people that they target. So the climate movement needs to target luxury missions when no one else does.

Akshat Rathi 15:54

You've participated in direct action yourself. In 2006-07, in Sweden, you deflated the tires of SUVs. In 2016, in Germany, you entered and broke through the fence of a coal power plant, which then had to be shut down. Do you think those efforts have been more successful than the other less direct or less focused efforts?

Andreas Malm 16:18

No, I can't claim that there has been any major success on the part of these campaigns because they've been extremely limited in scale. We don't know yet if sabotage and property destruction will work because it hasn't been tried on a significant scale enough. What we do know from the campaign of deflating SUVs back in 2007, was that it seems to have caused or at least contributed to a significant drop in SUV sales in Sweden that year. And you see, I think, similar signs now with the Tyre Extinguishers. You have mainstream outlets such as The Telegraph, advising car consumers to not purchase SUVs, because then they run the risk of waking up in the morning to deflated tires. But it needs to happen on a much, much greater scale for us to know its full effects. What I argue in the book is that there is a potential here that awaits exploration and activation that we should make the most of this tactic. As for the Tyre Extinguishers, what's so great about their particular tactic is that it's so easy for people to copy. You just need a little bit of courage to go out in the cover of the night and deflate SUV tires. So that's a type of action that spreads very easily. And I think will continue to do so.

Akshat Rathi 17:37

You say it hasn't been tested at scale. But here is an ongoing test, right? In turning off gas supplies to Europe, Russia has, in a metaphorical way if not a literal sense, blown up its pipelines to Europe. And what has that done? It has brought many European economies to their knees. Sri Lanka ran out of petrol and diesel, okay, there was some money problem, but it was at a time when petrol and diesel prices were so high. Pakistan couldn't buy the natural gas that it had built infrastructure for to be able to provide subsistence emissions, which is real power to people who really need it, not luxury emissions. So if we take it to the logical extreme and blow up pipelines, if these are the impacts that we will see, how do you think people would join such a movement?

Andreas Malm 18:38

Yeah, but this isn't the first time in history that we have oil price shocks with metaphorical suspension of pipelines. That's exactly what we had in 1973, with the first so-called oil crisis or in 1979/80, with the second oil crisis with the Iranian Revolution. And none of these acts, just like with what's happening with Putin's pipelines of gas to Europe, had any kind of climate agenda behind them. Putin isn't doing this because he wants to stop fossil fuels. To the contrary, he wants to continue as much as possible and is virtually a climate denier as far as I know. A climate movement that would shut down fossil fuel infrastructure would do it in a completely different kind of political context and with another logic and message. And it would have to be combined, of course, with a demand to roll out solar and wind power at the highest possible speed through public investments. And that is the response that has to be provided to questions of energy poverty and an energy crisis that we're seeing unfolding in the world and hitting poor people primarily. The absurdity here is that solar and wind are becoming cheaper and cheaper year by year, so that in most places around the world they are cheaper per unit of energy than fossil fuels. However, for big energy companies, that's not an incentive to invest in them, because the profits are much higher in oil and gas. Big companies such as Saudi Aramco, or Exxon or BP, what they're doing right now is that they're using these high profits on fossil fuels that are partly caused by the war in Ukraine to invest even further in fossil fuels, despite the fact that we have a situation where the world economy as a whole would gain, strictly financially, from a complete shift from fossil fuels to renewables. And that's a perversity of the system that has to be challenged somehow.

Akshat Rathi 20:47

Let's take that and split it open a little bit more. So what's happening right now with the Russia situation is that access to fossil fuels has been suddenly cut off. What you're suggesting is you would do it in a way where you wouldn't have such sudden disruptions, even though blowing up a pipeline is a sudden action, so to speak. But you’d do it strategically, such that you are not bringing entire economies to their knees. But the driving mantra for oil and gas companies, and this is a term they themselves invented — it's called the social license to operate. They say we need a social license to operate. And currently that license comes from providing energy that the world needs, and doing it in a way that is cheap enough and reliable enough for them to be able to afford. The thing that they are worried about is when climate change takes the social license to operate out, because people know that the products they're using, and the emissions that are being caused by those products are exactly what's harming the world. This is the moment where that social license to operate swings back into their favor.

Andreas Malm 21:57

You mean this moment of the war?

Akshat Rathi 21:59

Yes.

Andreas Malm 22:00

Yeah, if they are successful in establishing the notion that the only option on the table is more fossil fuels. And governments have largely gone with that. Early in the war, there was a moment — a little bit similar to early in the pandemic — where people thought that “oh, now this might be the big opportunity to get rid of fossil fuels, because now it's demonstrated to everyone that the reliance on Russian fossil fuels has made us vulnerable.” So let's just ditch fossil fuels and have the transition finally, to renewables. It didn't happen with the pandemic, it didn't happen with the war. Instead what you've seen is countries in Europe trying to replace Russian fossil fuels with other kinds of fossil fuels. What you could do is you could massively roll out solar and wind, but that will require public investment on a large scale. And it would require a degree of coordination and a degree of coercion. You would have to overrule local resistance against certain wind projects and stuff like that. There is no technical reason for the failure to use the war as a spirit to the transition, it's a political thing.

Akshat Rathi 23:20

It's clear that property destruction can be viewed as a form of violence. But with climate change causing more and more destruction and death. Why don't we see fossil fuel use as similarly violent? That's coming up after the break.

Akshat Rathi 23:44

Let's talk through one thing that you have mentioned in the past that I'd love for you to explain in a different way. So you're talking about violence against property here. You’ve explained to us the moral case — you shouldn't be going out and killing humans. But there are studies that show clearly that every million tonnes of CO2 that is put out into the atmosphere does kill people. So there is a moral act of violence being committed. But that moral act of violence isn’t seen today as a moral act of violence. Why is that?

Andreas Malm 24:20

Exactly. This is the big problem, or one of the big problems. So I think that it's becoming clearer by the day that taking fossil fuels out of the ground and putting them on fire is an act of violence. It's an act of sending indiscriminate projectiles into the human population, blindly hitting primarily civilian populations in the global south. The reason that this isn't yet seen by the broader public as the kind of violence that it is, is that it's mediated through the atmosphere. You will never see a fossil fuel executive standing on the top of a Pakistani farmer and having his knee on the neck of someone in the manner that Derek Chauvin had his body on top of George Floyd, in an immediate body to body, direct hands on violence. Violence in a warming world is filtered, is mediated through the atmosphere and hits people at a great distance away from the sources of extraction and combustion. And therefore, it's very difficult to see it for what it is. The task for the climate movement is to make clear for people that these are acts of violence. Building new pipelines today, new gas terminals, opening new oil fields are acts of violence that need to be stopped. They kill people, we know that. And you have to be aware that we are at a different point in history. So doing these things 100 years ago might not have caused a lot of harm, because the atmosphere wasn't yet filled with CO2. Now that it's filled — it's overfilled — with CO2, adding more CO2 to the atmosphere means you're doing direct harm to people and other forms of life.

Akshat Rathi 26:12

Now, the other thing that has made a big difference is that the climate movement has been growing in number. And that's for many reasons: there's better organizing, there's better connection of science to extreme weather events, there is obviously more awareness of the impact. But also, when somebody goes out and does an action, it emboldens other people to join that movement. Most of that, however, just because of the nature of movements as they have existed so far, has been through non violence. But what you are suggesting is property damage. And that is a violent activity. I struggle with the idea of joining a protest at all. And I definitely would struggle with one where I knew that there's going to be some sort of property damage involved. How do you think this movement will grow if violence or property damage is supposed to be one central tenet?

Andreas Malm 27:12

Yeah, so first of all, I emphasize in the book, and I hope I've made it clear elsewhere, too, that the bulk of all activities that the climate movement undertakes will continue to be non-violent in nature. That has to be the case. Question is: should we add something more to our arsenal? And I think there's a case to be made for that, including that some people — maybe not you, maybe not me — would be more inclined to join if there was a greater moment of antagonism and militancy. And I do think that the climate movement needs to be better at articulating anger as a key emotion in climate politics. Obviously there's a great risk that sabotage or property destruction in any form will deter people. And that's one reason why we need to be careful and intelligent about what kind of sabotage we're undertaking. So we're not going to blow up a pipeline in the middle of a, I don't know, Latino community in Houston that accidentally sets fire to houses, some people have to flee. Something like that would be a very bad thing to do. But there might be other kinds of fossil fuel installations, including, you know, just the other week — I’m speaking about what happened in August in Germany, you had Ende Gelände going into a site where a gas pipeline was under construction and conducting quite extensive sabotage against that site. And I think that is something that can be explained to people and people can make sense of it, because it's clear that this is precisely the kind of installation that we can't have any more of. So it depends on how you do it.

Akshat Rathi 28:56

Now, you can imagine that one act of property destruction can lead to another act of violence. An aggravated SUV driver, whose tires have been deflated, might end up being more aggressive to cyclists on the road. Or if you're in the US, there's a very real danger of getting shot because guns are so easy to come by. And of course, there is the sort of reaction that state power brings, where harsh sentences are given to protesters and activists. Do you think these are just inevitable consequences of what you're proposing and that we should just be ready for them?

Andreas Malm 29:31

Well, to an extent. In the sense that I don't know that history can generate a single example of a movement that has challenged deeply entrenched interests without having to grapple with the problem of repression from state apparatuses and various kinds of backlash from people who are deeply invested in the status quo. That's part of the game that we're playing here and we can't really run away from it. However, that doesn't mean that we should be sanguine or cynical about this and say that “inevitably, people will be shot by infuriated SUV owners, so let's just go with it.” Or “sooner or later we'll all end up in jail.” We should try to minimize this kind of reaction and minimize the harm that it can do to the movement. That begins, I think, with a break with the idea that part of climate activism is to get arrested and stand trial, and subject yourself to repression. That's part of the classical civil disobedience protocol, that once you've done your action, you also allow yourself to be arrested, and you make your case in the court and you assume responsibility for what you've done by doing your prison sentence and stuff like that. I really think that we've had enough of that, and that we should, from the climate movement, instead think of it this way: we want to accomplish as much as possible with as little repression as possible. It's a much better gain, or a much better win for us if we manage to shut down a coal fired power plant with zero activists being arrested. That's not going to guarantee that we will always outwit the cops. No, we won't. If we're in a running battle with an existing, deeply-entrenched social order, yes, people will suffer costs. That's what social struggle means, virtually by definition, if it's a real confrontation that shakes things up properly.

Akshat Rathi 31:46

So we are seeing a significant backlash to the existing non-violent protests in the UK. The Police and Crime Bill, which was strengthened in 2022, provides specific provisions that tackle protests, like Extinction Rebellion, to block traffic and can put people into jail for 10 years if laws are broken. If we go down the property destruction route, aren’t we likely to see more politicians and more of the status quo campaigning on law in order to bring in even stricter punishment?

Andreas Malm 32:17

That's what always happens when you escalate. Yes, so if you go from nice demonstrations to civil disobedience of the XR kind, you will have these more punitive laws that you see. If you take the next step and go into sabotage and property destruction, yes there will also be tougher sanctions. But this is how the vested interests of business as usual or the prevailing order always reacts to challenges. We cannot from that draw the conclusion that we have to opt for tactics that don't incur the wrath of the existing structure, because that means basically staying at home, or not posing any danger to the system. As soon as you do pose a danger to the system, this is what you'll get in return. And that's a sign that you're doing something good, that you are actually challenging some interests. Now, I do think that when we're looking at the climate crisis, we need to take into account that this crisis will only get worse. And we have to escalate. We will be completely irrelevant if we continue to march dressed in polar bear costumes in 2035 like we did in 1995 if, as it seems like will be the case, the world is on fire to an even greater extent than what it is now. Also, I think that the social license for repression against climate activists, if you see what I mean, will inevitably undergo some kind of change, the worse this crisis becomes. At least that's what you have to hope if there's any rationality left in the species and in our societies, that people will have a greater degree of understanding and sympathy with climate activists who are fighting against spiraling death.

Akshat Rathi 34:15

In the book, you tell the story of two climate workers, Jessica Reznicek, and Ruby Montoya, who sabotaged the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016. Reznicek, has been sentenced to eight years in jail with a terrorism enhancement. Do you think it was worth it?

Andreas Malm 34:36

Yeah, obviously I think she's a heroine and I have the greatest respect for her. Now, it's a very complicated legal case with a lot of back and forth and infiltration and FBI and collaboration and things like that. I'm not fully up to date with the latest twists in the story. But anyway, what we know is that these two activists ran up and down the Dakota Access Pipeline and destroyed as much of it as they could. Then they ended their campaign, and after a while they decided to give themselves in and went public with their act to inspire others, and let themselves be arrested. That's one way of doing it. Another way of doing it is what people did in British Columbia in late February 2022, when you had 20 activists storming a site where the Coastal GasLink Pipeline was being constructed in the Wetʼsuwetʼen First Nation territory. And they chased away guards and took over the site and used trucks and bulldozers to smash every equipment that they could. When the police came to the site, they kept the police away until they were all gone, and they had also methodically destroyed all video surveillance cameras. So there was no evidence of who had done this. And as far as I know, not a single one of these 20 activists has been arrested. That's another way of approaching this problem. Having very high-profile property destruction, and then making sure that no one is arrested. And to me that's more productive.

Akshat Rathi 36:13

I talked to the novelist Amitav Ghosh, who you probably know, who's written nonfiction books about climate change. And we were talking about your book, and he said this, which has stayed with me. He said, “If you and I, as brown people, were to get involved in property damage, imagine what would happen.” And honestly, it was a scary thought. And the more I've thought about it, the more I've been scared. Because I came to the UK as an immigrant, I was on a visa working in organizations where my visa was tied to my work. And you know, even if I was not brown, I would still be very careful. And I was, and I've always been very careful about making sure everything is done right. Because I never want to be caught doing something wrong. You know, I'm a journalist, another reason why you have to do it. So to do anything of this level of disruption in a public setting, it’s so hard for me to appreciate how much courage it takes. I fear it's not enough… I don't know if people understand why they should even be taking this step.

Andreas Malm 37:21

So you're talking about brown or non-white people in the global north?

Akshat Rathi 37:28

Yes.

Andreas Malm 37:29

So yes, I get your point. But I think the situation is very complicated. And it has a lot of different answers to it. First of all, if we're looking at Europe, it's not exactly the case that racialized communities are the most adverse to various kinds of political violence. If you look at France, for instance, or my own country, Sweden, when riots happen, if they happen at all — I mean, in Sweden, rioting is an extremely rare phenomenon — but if anyone is ever rioting, it's non-white people. And why is that? Because they're at the bottom of the pile, and they are angry about being systematically discriminated against. So it's not like political violence in Sweden, or in France, or anywhere else in Europe, is some kind of a white privilege or white monopoly. I also think that the relation to the cops here is more like the other way around. Extinction Rebellion in 2019, in its first iteration, was extremely cop positive, if you know what I mean. They would send flowers to the police and say, “we're doing this for you too,” and stuff like that. And if anyone got upset about that, it was non-white people who would argue that no people from racialized communities would love-bomb the police the way you do… You're really telling us that this is not a movement for people who are systematically harassed by the police. On the other hand, of course, there is something to it that certain people can engage in more high profile, provocative political actions than others and risk less consequence. Me, being a white man, even just saying and writing those things is a way for me to use a privilege. I also happen to be an academic with a tenured position. So I have a relatively secure employment situation. And I more or less intentionally use this privilege to say and write things that would have been much more difficult for a non-white woman in a precarious working situation. Is that me exercising my privilege? Yes, it is. But sometimes, this is the way that you should exercise your privilege, I think so. If somehow some of us can say or do things and get away with it, I don't see why that is necessarily wrong in and of itself. So it's a complicated picture, but I don't I don't think it's the case that this is only for white people.

Akshat Rathi 40:09

You were once asked if it is only possible to win in the climate fight by overthrowing capitalism? And you said no. Do you still think that?

Andreas Malm 40:23

I think that what we know is that it's by definition impossible to get the climate crisis under any kind of control and limit its damage without abolishing forever, for good, the part of the capitalist class that profits from the production of fossil fuels. So we can't have that we cannot have private property and fossil fuels. We cannot have capital accumulation based on the extraction of fossil fuels. Does that mean that when we accomplish that, capitalism as an entire mode of production also goes out of existence. That I don't think we can know for sure. I think it's logically conceivable to have capitalism without fossil fuels. However, if we're actually abolishing this core of fossil capital — that profits from fossil fuels — we are setting in motion social processes that might very well take us beyond the existing economic system or political order.

Akshat Rathi 41:41

We talked a little bit about anger. And you said, the climate movement needs to get better at understanding it, at exploring it, at expressing it. But anger in society manifests in terrible ways. Because simmering anger has health consequences — has physical health consequences, has mental health consequences. But as a tool, it can be used for good. So what do you think, through your exploration of these topics of anger, which I feel like is one thing that you have been trying to articulate for the climate movement, is the right way to understand anger and use anger?

Andreas Malm 42:28

Well, I think the deleterious effect of anger comes primarily when anger is, you know, bolted up and kept on the inside and not given any kind of vent. That's when people suffer from it, really. But when you have some kind of an outlet for anger, and an outlet that is legitimate and justified, then that's, I think, a beneficial way of dealing with that emotion. It's helpful for the people who have that emotion. And I also think that in the case of climate, a lot of people feel despair, hopelessness, paralysis, fear, and other kinds of emotions that are demobilizing and that tend to produce anguish and anxiety. And the alternative often is anger because we know from psychological research that if there's any emotion that fuels social mobilization, it's anger. Be it the uprising after the murder of George Floyd, or the MeToo movement or the yellow vests or the struggle against slavery or whatever. Anger is normally the psychic fuel of movements of that sort. So this is the emotion that the climate movement also needs to learn to give voice to. And we haven't seen that at scale yet. It's still in the future.

Akshat Rathi 44:08

Thank you. That was a wonderful conversation.

Andreas Malm 44:10

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Akshat Rathi 44:16

One thing is clear: Rewiring the world to run on clean energy will need creativity. A political movement, whether it is based on an ideology you agree with or not is the perfect potpourri for shaking things up. Thanks so much for listening to Zero. If you like the show, please rate, review and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify. Tell a friend or paint it on your nearest pipeline. If you've got a suggestion for a guest or topic or something you just want us to look into get in touch at zeropod@bloomberg.net. Zero’s producer is Oscar Boyd and senior producer is Christine Driscoll. Our theme music is composed by Wonderly. Many people helped make Zero a success. This week: a special thanks to podcast producer Magnus Henrikson, who helps us rest easy by canceling unnecessary meetings. We're going to be off for the next couple of weeks for the new year. Happy holidays and thanks for listening to Zero in 2022. I'm Akshat Rathi, see you in the new year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.