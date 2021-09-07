(Bloomberg) -- TransDigm Group Inc. won’t proceed with an offer for Meggitt Plc, clearing the way for rival suitor Parker-Hannifin Corp. to move forward with its lower bid.

After due diligence, “TransDigm could not conclude that an offer of 900 pence per Meggitt share would meet our long-standing goals for value creation and investor returns,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

Shares of Meggitt, a U.K. aerospace and defense supplier, sank as much as 14% to 723.20 pence, below the 800-pence offer from Parker-Hannifin.

TransDigm had entered the fray last month with a tentative offer for Meggitt that was 13% higher than the existing bid from Parker. It had until Sept. 14 to make a final decision. While TransDigm arranged financing and had an outline agreement in place with Meggitt’s pension fund, it said it wasn’t sure the acquisition would meet its investment goals.

