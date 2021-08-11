(Bloomberg) -- TransDigm Group Inc. entered the contest to buy Meggitt Plc, sending shares of the U.K. aerospace and defense supplier up as much as 18%.

The U.S. company made a preliminary, non-binding offer at 900 pence per Meggitt share, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s about 13% above the 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) proposal from Parker-Hannifin Corp. that Meggitt’s board said earlier this month that it planned to recommend.

Meggitt said it will weigh the unsolicited proposal even as its directors continue to favor the Parker bid.

“The Board of Meggitt believes Parker’s offer continues to represent an attractive proposition for Meggitt’s shareholders and for its broader stakeholders, including its employees, pension schemes and customers, together with HM Government, for the long-term,” Meggitt said in a statement.

Shares of Meggitt advanced 18% to 844 pence as of 3:45 p.m. in London, giving the company a market value of 6.61 billion pounds. The shares surged the most on record on Aug. 2, after the Parker offer was made public.

