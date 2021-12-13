(Bloomberg) -- TransDigm Group Inc., one of the Pentagon’s largest suppliers of spare parts, was paid at least $20.8 million in excess profit on 105 parts from early 2017 to mid-2019, according to a two-year inquiry into the company’s business model by the Pentagon’s inspector general.

“We determined that 150 out of the 152 contracts” that the inspector general examined “were not obtained at fair and reasonable prices,” and “we found excess profit levels ranged from 2.8% to 3,850.6%” compared with the “maximum profit percentage standard for this audit at 15%,” according to the report scheduled for release Monday and obtained in advance by Bloomberg News.

“The report makes clear that there was no wrongdoing by TransDigm, its businesses, or by the DoD,” the Cleveland-based company said in a statement. “TransDigm agrees with that conclusion.” The company has previously said the issue concerned Defense Department procurement procedures.

The Pentagon watchdog announced the review in July 2019 following reports that TransDigm marked up prices on spare parts. The review was requested by the House Oversight and Reform Committee. TransDigm emerged in recent years as a key sole-source provider of spare parts for airplanes and helicopters, including the AH-64 Apache, F-16 Fighting Falcon and CH-47 Chinook. From Oct. 1, 2014 through April 11, 2019, the Pentagon executed 4,697 contract actions with TransDigm and its subsidiaries valued at $634.7 million.

