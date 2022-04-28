(Bloomberg) -- The chief pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital, who specialized in care for transgender youth, has resigned about six months after being named to the job.

Catherine M. Gordon recently wrote an article in support of providing care for transgender adolescents, a practice Texas Governor Greg Abbott is trying to criminalize. A spokesperson for Texas Children’s, one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the country, said the resignation was unrelated to the journal publication, which the organization “fully supports.”

“We thank Dr. Gordon for her many contributions to Texas Children’s Hospital and our patients, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors,” the spokesperson, Natasha Barrett, said in an email. “We remain deeply committed to our transgender and gender-diverse patients.”

The Houston hospital has named Lara S. Shekerdemian as its new pediatrician in chief, part of a series of organizational changes, according to a statement this week.

Gordon, who joined Texas Children’s in October as its first female chief, couldn’t immediately be reached.

“Families with transgender children, patient advocates, and those who provide care for them in either the medical or behavioral health realm have reminded us that criminalizing this important care further stigmatizes an already vulnerable group,” Gordon wrote in her article. It was released in March as a prepublication by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

