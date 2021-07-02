(Bloomberg) --

It’s the top question on the minds of everyone involved in the markets these days: How long is “transitory” when it comes to the Federal Reserve’s view on hotter-than-normal inflation? Jim Smigiel, chief investment officer at SEI Investments, joined the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss why his firm is “happy to take the side of an overshoot” when it comes to rising prices. He also discusses the flaws of simplistic 60/40 investing and how there’s more to building a diversified portfolio than just buying an index.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.