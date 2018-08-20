(Bloomberg) -- Transnet SOC Ltd. said it’s putting together a plan to stamp out irregular spending that’s damaged the reputation of South African’s state-owned ports and rail operator and hurt its ability to attract investment.

The move represents an effort to draw a line under a series of revelations in two reports released this month, which said the Johannesburg-based company wasted billions of rand and broke a raft of regulations, mainly related to procurement contracts. Transnet SOC Ltd. moved to suspend Chief Executive Officer Siyabonga Gama over the scandal last week, although he’s fighting to stay in the role.

The reform pledge was included in Transnet’s financial results for the year through March, which showed an 18 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to 32.5 billion rand ($2.2 billion). That was driven by rising volumes of rail-transported coal and automotives.

Transnet pledged to invest a further 163.7 billion rand over next five years. That compares with 165.6 billion rand since 2012.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is clamping down on corruption and addressing poor management at state-owned companies, which are cash-strapped and pose an increasing risk to the nation’s finances. A judicial commission investigating the alleged plunder of state funds starts on Monday, which could unearth further information about dealings at Transnet, alongside other state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

