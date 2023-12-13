Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada

Tesla's recall over its autopilot function will affect about 193,000 vehicles in Canada.

Transport Canada says Tesla will provide an over-the-air software update to fix the advanced driver assistance features.

Transport Canada says the recall will be added to its database of vehicles with safety recalls.

Tesla has recalled more than two million cars across its model lineup, which were produced between Oct. 5, 2012 and Dec. 7 of this year, after a lengthy investigation by the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration.

U.S. safety regulators had investigated a series of crashes involving Tesla's autopilot feature, some of which were fatal.

Tesla did not responded to a request for comment.