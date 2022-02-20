(Bloomberg) -- London’s transport authority might declare bankruptcy within days if the government fails to provide financial support, the Guardian reported on Sunday, citing a spokesperson for the company.

The U.K. government bolstered Transport for London (TfL) with a series of short-term funding deals, but the latest ran out on Friday. Negotiations on Saturday to extend the deal, involving London Mayor Sadiq Khan, failed to yield an extension, the newspaper reported.

Without a clear indication of government backing, TfL won’t be able to fulfill its legal requirement to declare it can balance its budget, according to the spokesperson. The number of people using TfL services remains far below pre-pandemic levels, the newspaper reported.

