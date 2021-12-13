Even before the pandemic global supply chains were pretty stretched: Professor

Ottawa has announced plans to hold a national summit early next year to examine the country's supply chain and seek ways to deal with the bottlenecks and other problems facing the system.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the meeting will bring together industry, shippers and organizations that run critical infrastructure.

The government says stakeholders will have a chance to discuss challenges, strategies and next steps to help enable a swift recovery of Canada's transportation supply chain.

Supply chain challenges have caused shortages and other problems for businesses as the economy has ramped up amid an easing of pandemic restrictions.

The issues have been compounded by the storms and mudslides in B.C. that cut key rail and highway routes between the Port of Vancouver and the rest of the country.

The Bank of Canada has been also keeping a close eye on the supply chain issues and what they mean for inflation.