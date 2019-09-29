(Bloomberg) -- Local governments in some areas in Metro Manila, its neighboring provinces and parts of central Philippines have suspended classes for Monday amid a strike planned by transport groups.

The groups are opposing a program to modernize the country’s fleet of public utility vehicles. More than 400,000 jeepney and minibus drivers are expected to take part in the strike, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting the head of one of the transport groups involved.

The Supreme Court also suspended work for Monday in all courts in the Philippine capital due to the strike.

