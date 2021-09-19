U.K. House Prices Stabilize as New Listings to Sell Jump 14%
The U.K. housing boom is showing signs of stabilizing, with a 14% increase in the number of properties listed for sale in the first two weeks of September.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The U.K. housing boom is showing signs of stabilizing, with a 14% increase in the number of properties listed for sale in the first two weeks of September.
Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group and three partners will pay A$11.1 billion ($8.1 billion) to acquire the remaining half stake they don’t already own in a network of Sydney cross-city routes.
The dream of owning a home is increasingly out of reach. Democratic and authoritarian governments alike are struggling with the consequences.
With Canadians set to vote Monday in a highly competitive election, the outlook for the two largest sectors in country’s stock index hangs in the balance.
China Evergrande Group kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties.
52m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group and three partners will pay A$11.1 billion ($8.1 billion) to acquire the remaining half stake they don’t already own in a network of Sydney cross-city routes.
The company’s Sydney Transport Partners consortium has prevailed in an auction run by the New South Wales state government to privatize its 49% ownership of tolled tunnel network Westconnex, the government said in a statement Monday.
“This sale is part of our prudent, long-term strategy to bolster the state’s finances, while also supporting the NSW economy by investing in job creating projects that will drive our Covid economic recovery,” State Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in the statement.
The consortium, which also includes AustralianSuper Pty, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, paid A$9.26 billion for its initial 51% stake in August 2018.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.