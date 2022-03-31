(Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager in Shanghai, packed up some clothes and necessities when he went to the office on Saturday as part of his company’s rotational work arrangement implemented amid a worsening Covid outbreak. Days later, the elevator in his office building has been suspended, and 9 million people in one half of the city are under a lockdown.

“We came into the office without thinking too much, as we just wanted to be here for the company,” said Henry, who asked only to be quoted by his first name.

More than 20 people are now sharing one bathroom in the office, he said, and there are no showers. People rest in camping beds or sleeping bags in poorly ventilated conference rooms for a little bit of privacy, while others sleep by their desks. Some cover up surveillance cameras on trading floors at night before uncovering them again in the morning. Elsewhere, traders disturbed at night by the neon signs from nearby skyscrapers seek help from friends working at those companies to try to turn the lights off.

Hundreds of traders, bankers and fund managers in China’s financial hub have been living in their offices, after employers rushed to call staff back ahead of a four-day lockdown in Pudong, east of the Huangpu River, that went into effect early Monday. The firms alerted employees to be prepared to sleep in the office, and some staff were offered extra money for their ordeal.

Shanghai reported more than 5,000 local Covid cases and asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, accounting for nearly 70% of the nationwide tally. The city has said it will adopt a strategy of “static management,” a term it didn’t clarify but has been used by officials to mean a strict lockdown in which residents are barred from leaving their homes. Shanghai is base to more than 1,600 financial institutions with over 470,000 employees.

The requests to stay in the office are part of financial firms’ contingency plans to ensure smooth operations, given that lockdowns could keep staff at home for days or even weeks. Due to compliance issues, some operations can only be done in the office -- for example some fund houses prohibit people from placing orders at home. And following one of the most volatile periods in decades in China’s markets in March, the pressure to ensure that things like spotty internet connections don’t interrupt trading is stronger than ever.

Trading volumes in stocks and currency markets had slumped since the partial lockdown went into effect, and some small- and medium-sized banks in Shanghai almost halted business without an emergency backstop, people familiar with the matter said. Meanwhile, having fund managers communicate from different locations adds to the difficulty of cross-checking trades while managing multiple accounts and can lead to “occasional errors,” according to a hedge fund manager who declined to be named.

Min Liangchao, a fund manager with HSBC Jintrust Fund Management Co., said a typical day for him in the office now begins with an early struggle to place online orders for vegetables to be delivered to his family, before grabbing some food and kicking off work at about 7 a.m. During trading hours, he helps execute trades for colleagues who are working from home with their authorization and compliance approval, and joining online roadshows and seminars after market close, working until 10 p.m. before squeezing in a video call with his child.

“Working from the office means that you have all the time to yourself to invest and research. So I find myself more concentrated,” said Min, whose office is located in the Shanghai International Finance Centre in the Lujiazui financial area and has a shower. “In fact without the need to commute, you get more time to yourself.”

The prospect of being locked down for days or even weeks longer in the office away from families is also starting to weigh emotionally on some financial workers. Henry, the fund manager, said he can only check on his child via a baby camera or video clips shared by family members.

Wang Zhichao, head of foreign exchange trading at Bank of Communications Co., asked his helper to stay with the family during the lockdown, while he and a team of around 30 people stay in the office.

“I’ve been living at the company for two weeks and there’s not much I can do to take care of the family,” said Wang.

While the local government said Pudong’s lockdown will be lifted as scheduled on Friday, widespread infections in the area mean most compounds will still face quarantines for days or even weeks. Two hours before the planned lifting of the curbs, Shanghai’s western Puxi area, home to 16 million people, is scheduled to go into a lockdown, an operation that will severely test authorities’ ability to rein in the outbreak and adhere to the Covid-Zero policy.

Given the gravity of the situation facing China, Min, the fund manager, said that he is willing to make sacrifices -- as long as he can also keep making money for clients.

“I can overcome the inconveniences. And these difficulties are nothing compared with what Shanghai or even the country is facing,” said Min. “As a fund manager, I’m more concerned about how I can improve the performance on my product during the market downturn.”

