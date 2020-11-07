Traton to Buy Navistar Shares It Doesn’t Own for $44.50 Each

(Bloomberg) -- Traton SE will buy all shares in Navistar International Corp. it doesn’t already own for $44.50 a share.

Traton, which already holds a stake of around 16.7% in the U.S. truck manufacturer, said the deal has been approved by its executive and supervisory boards, as well as the boards of Volkswagen AG.The deal is expected to close mid-2021, subject to Navistar shareholder and regulatory approvals.

