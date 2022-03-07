(Bloomberg) -- In a first-of-its-kind look at the financial impact of LGBTQ conversion therapy in the U.S., new research shows the practice creates an economic burden of $9 billion annually.

Researchers said the yearly direct cost of conversion therapy performed on LGBTQ young people — including payment of services, health insurance reimbursements or fees to religious organizations that perform the practice — totals $650 million, found the study, published by medical journal JAMA Pediatrics on Monday. Indirectly, conversion therapy costs $8.58 billion annually due to the expense of treating effects like anxiety, depression, suicide attempts or substance abuse, the paper said.

Conversion therapy, sometimes called reparative therapy or sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts, is a discredited practice aimed at attempting to convert individuals to be heterosexual or cisgender, or both. Nearly 700,000 LGBTQ adults have undergone it as minors, according to a 2019 study from the Williams Institute, which researches sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. In a recent survey of nearly 35,000 LGBTQ young people, 13% reported receiving conversion therapy, according to the Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

The practice is associated with higher level of mental health problems like depression and anxiety, research shows. Cisgender gay, lesbian, bisexual, and queer people who underwent conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think and attempt suicide than those who didn’t, according to the Williams Institute.

The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry says the practice lacks credibility and increases the risk of causing or exacerbating mental health conditions in the young people who undergo it. The World Health Organization has said therapies to change sexual orientation lack medical justification and threaten health. A number of leading medical organizations including the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Counseling Association also oppose it.

Affirmative therapy, a type of psychotherapy used to advocate for the needs of LGBTQ patients, would save the U.S. $1.81 billion compared to no intervention at all and $6.19 billion compared to conversion therapy, the paper said.

“Conversion therapy causes the kind of lingering lifelong harm that we wind up spending billions of dollars in order to address and health,” said Casey Pick, senior fellow for advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project. “While we’re trying to put a financial cost on conversion therapy, there is so much that is incalculable that can only be understood by listening to the stories of survivors, to see the true human cost in addition to the additional financial cost.”

Researchers analyzed literature and economic evaluations in 28 published studies, which included findings from over 190,000 LGBTQ individuals.

While two dozen states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have laws in place banning conversion therapy by licensed therapists, many only block the practice for minors, and loopholes clear the way for religious organizations to still perform it.

The latest research emerges as many state legislators propose culture-war bills aimed at quashing discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools, like Florida’s “Don’t Say ‘Gay’ Bill.” It also comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott attempts to criminalize the treatment of adolescents with gender dysphoria.

Groups like the Trevor Project are calling on lawmakers to not only protect LGBTQ youth from practices like conversion therapy, but increase access to the affirmative care.

“We are talking about this in terms of dollars and cents, but how do you put a dollar sign on years wasted, on shame, on self loathing?” Pick said.

