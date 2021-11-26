(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the travel bans imposed on the country, particularly by countries in the European Union, following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country are “unjustified.”

Phaahla spoke on an online press conference on Friday.

The travel bans “are completely against the norms and standards” advised on by the World Health Organization, he said.

The U.K. and a number of other countries have also halted flights to and from southern Africa.

