(Bloomberg) -- There may be some hope for the tourism industries after coronavirus crisis. A trans-Tasman travel “bubble” is being planned to allow quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand, after their success in suppressing the virus. Such a move represents a head start in the long process of restoring normality for both nations after weeks of extended lockdown measures. Allowing tourists from nearby countries that have managed to contain the virus will help to reboot the trillion-dollar international tourism industry, which is poised for its worst performance since 1950.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.