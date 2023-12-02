(Bloomberg) -- Travel warnings are multiplying in the UK as icy weather spreads across the country, piling on to problems created by rail strikes and maintenance projects.

Dozens of flights were suspended by Glasgow Airport on Saturday due to heavier-than-expected snowfall before operations resumed. Scottish authorities warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions, while snow and ice alerts are in place for various other parts of the UK from the nation’s Met Office.

Temperatures plunged as low as -10C (14F) in some places overnight. Power cuts are also likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected in parts of the country, the Met Office said.

The cold snap, which also has a grip on continental Europe, comes after a mild autumn, adding strains to both transport and energy networks across the region. Heavy snows already caused disruptions in parts of the European Union this week, including Germany.

Read also: Heavy Snow Snags Travel in Germany, Switzerland, Austria

Disruptions are also resulting on some rail lines from a train drivers’ strike that started Saturday, as well as planned network maintenance on Sunday. Hardly any train services will run from London King’s Cross that day due to engineering works.

The situation may improve late next week, as a series of planned walkouts ends on Friday. Some weather models also point to a rise in temperatures by that time.

(Updates with Glasgow Airport resuming operations in 2nd paragraph)

