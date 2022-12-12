(Bloomberg) -- Rail staff in Britain’s control centers called off planned strikes following a last-minute pay deal — but workers represented by a different union rejected the same offer.

The union Unite said Monday afternoon that its members voted to accept an offer from Network Rail, ending all its walkouts in December and January.

However, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said nearly two thirds of voting members rejected the deal. The labor group had urged workers not to accept the offer, arguing that it would lead to redundancies down the line.

Unions also remain at loggerheads with the UK’s train companies, which form part of separate negotiations. Thousands of workers on Britain’s trains are set to go ahead with this week’s industrial action, starting Tuesday, which threatens to cripple the network.

Talks are ongoing with train operating companies through the Rail Delivery Group.

Unions said Network Rail’s offer comprised a 5% raise this year and 4% from January. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, another labor group, recommended its members accept the deal, saying it was the “best offer that can be achieved through negotiation” with the results of a vote due on Thursday.

