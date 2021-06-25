Travel company Sunwing reaches deal to pay refunds to more customers

TORONTO - Sunwing says it has reached a deal with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corp. for financing to allow more customers to receive refunds.

The travel company says customers with non-refundable bookings whose vacations were cancelled due to the pandemic, and who have received a future travel credit or travel vouchers, can now request a full refund.

Sunwing says customers who wish to keep their travel credit may do so.

It says future travel credits are available for travel up to Sept. 30, 2026.

To request a refund, eligible customers and travel agents must submit a request through an online COVID-19 refund request form by Aug. 27.

The new policy applies to hotels, flights and vacation packages booked on or before Friday for scheduled travel from Feb.1, 2020 onward.