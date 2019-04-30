(Bloomberg) -- Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc. surged after disclosing it’s in talks “with more than one party” for a potential sale.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, which offers tours and airlines tickets to the Americas and Europe, climbed as much as 56 percent after a trading halt ended, the most on record. They were up 41 percent at 11:09 a.m. in Toronto, after falling 31 percent in the year through Monday’s close.

Ongoing “preliminary” discussions resulted from “expressions of interest” received by the company, Transat said in a statement Tuesday. A special committee of independent directors will evaluate the proposals, it said.

