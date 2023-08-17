(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG is bringing ChatGPT to its mobile app in a pilot project testing the potential of generative artificial intelligence on customers in the UK.

The world’s biggest tour operator will integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT to offer personalized suggestions for destinations, excursions and local attractions, based on preferences they submit, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Hatched from an experiment by a small team of tech engineers and product specialists, the feature is part of TUI’s plan to integrate AI more broadly across its businesses. It’s also testing generative AI tools in post-holiday customer communications, analysis and coding.

“Our goal is to be a leader in the use of new technologies and to actively shape the future of tourism,” said Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Ebel.

