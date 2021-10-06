(Bloomberg) --

TUI AG is raising 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling new stock to help pay off debt accumulated after the pandemic stunted the travel market.

The subscription price of 2.15 euros a share is a 35% discount to the value of the stock excluding subscription rights, TUI said Wednesday. The company’s largest shareholder, Unifirm Ltd., is exercising all its subscription rights for its 32% stake.

Bloomberg reported in June that TUI was exploring ways to raise about 1 billion euros in fresh capital to help the German travel firm pay back state bailouts, people with knowledge of the matter said.

TUI also said Wednesday it expects a wider return to international travel this winter season with capacity significantly better than last year. Still, the company expects to operate only at 60% to 80% of normal levels.

Unifirm is controlled by the family of Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.