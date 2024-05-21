(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Canada’s travel sector is easing as the post-Covid surge in vacation spending wears off.

Air transportation costs in Canada were flat year-over-year in April, while travel accommodation prices fell 1.5%, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday. Prices for travel tours were just 0.5% higher than a year earlier.

As Canada relaxed pandemic restrictions, consumers were excited to get back to traveling. Airlines had laid off thousands of workers when the pandemic hit in 2020, then struggled to meet their hiring targets as they tried to increase their flight schedules. Airfares jumped in 2021 and 2022.

But supply and demand are now more balanced. “As airlines and hotels have ramped up their operations, we’ve seen a leveling off of prices,” Wendy Paradis, president of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors, said via email.

Demand for air travel is expected to soften in the second half of the year, according to a May US travel survey by Bloomberg Intelligence. US consumers earning less than $150,000 are making travel less of a priority this year, and Canada may experience a similar trend, Francois Duflot, a Bloomberg Intelligence aerospace analyst, said by phone.

Read More: Southwest Air Pulls Out of Four Airports in Growth Slowdown

Early indicators for airfares in Canada for May to August show a softening compared with 2023, according to Duflot.

Airlines are still expected to see some growth, but demand is normalizing and is concentrated in international flights rather than domestic routes in Canada and the US, said Helane Becker, who covers airlines for TD Cowen.

The result may be downward pressure on domestic airfares — and some financially-pressed consumers will simply turn to less-expensive modes of transportation for their summer holidays. “If you can’t afford airfare and you want to still go somewhere, like to Quebec from Toronto, maybe you drive,” Becker said.

Consumers are also willing to find cheaper accommodation to stretch their budgets, according to the Bloomberg Intelligence survey. This month, hotel operator Marriott International Inc. said that revenue per available room increased just 1.5% in the US and Canada in the first quarter, on a comparable basis, versus 11.1% growth in international markets.

Still, the overall cooling in inflation in Canada — it was 2.7% year-over-year in April — may yet be a positive for the summer travel season, Paradis said. “With inflation stabilizing and consumer confidence growing, Canadians are expected to continue to travel extensively,” she said.

--With assistance from Jay Zhao-Murray.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.