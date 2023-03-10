Demand for travel has largely rebounded since the pandemic, but one analyst said international travel, cross-border travel and China’s reopening are yet to fully recover.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Paul Bagnell on Friday, Michael Bellisario, a senior research analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., said that while demand has mostly recovered, it is markedly different after the pandemic.

“I think the best way to describe it is people are travelling, they are just travelling to different locations on different days of the week for different purposes than what they did in 2019 pre-pandemic,” Bellisario said.

To capitalize on shifting consumer demand, Bellisario said he recommends Hilton Inc. (HLT), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE).

He and his family members do not own any of the stocks mentioned above. However, Baird and clients of Baird do own shares of the stocks mentioned above.

