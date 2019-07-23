(Bloomberg) -- Insurers are taking aim at the U.S. love of litigation.

“What we’re reflecting in our numbers we would describe as a more active and more aggressive plaintiffs’ bar,” Travelers Cos. Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer said on a conference call Tuesday. The New York-based company reported second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates.

Travelers joins insurers including American International Group Inc. and Chubb Ltd. in warning about the trend. AIG has said the rise in class-action lawsuits has been driving losses on directors-and-officers policies, while Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg warned in April that excessive litigation is becoming a “tax on corporate America.”

Travelers said a more challenging tort environment has hurt its commercial auto business in particular. Overall, the earnings impact will be a little less than $20 million a quarter, the company said.

Travelers shares slipped 2.4% to $146.13 at 11:39 a.m. in New York, the biggest drop since June 26.

