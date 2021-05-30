(Bloomberg) --

Travis Perkins Plc has told customers to prepare for higher prices of its building materials, the Times reported.

The U.K. building-goods supplier expects cement prices to increase 15%, chipboard 10% and paint 5%, the Times said. The warning follows a Bank of England forecast that inflation will rise above its 2% target, breaching 2.5% by the end of the year before tailing off.

The building materials crunch comes as U.K. house prices soared 10.2% in the year to March, according to the Office of National Statistics. Still, the Confederation of British Industry told the Times that it sees supply issues and price pressures as “transitory.”

