Treasuries rallied as investors turned to havens on signs Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza. Crude oil surged, while stocks and U.S. equity futures dropped.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped eight basis points, paring some of Thursday's sharp rise in the wake of hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price data. European bonds also gained, with the German 10-year yield falling seven basis points. Brent crude climbed more than three per cent and headed for the biggest weekly gain since April on fears the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East and crimp global supply.

An escalation of Israel's war with Hamas, drawing in Iran, could send crude oil to US$150 a barrel and cut about US$1 trillion off world economic output, according to Bloomberg Economics. Meanwhile, the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates also weighed on risk appetite. Swap contracts pushed the odds of another quarter-point Federal Reserve hike to about 40 per cent — from closer to 30 per cent Wednesday.

“Bonds are rallying ahead of the weekend as traders likely want to hedge geopolitical risk,” said Christophe Barraud, chief economist and strategist at Market Securities LLP.

The third-quarter earnings season is starting on Friday with reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. Some of the biggest U.S. banks are poised to write off more bad loans than since the early days of the pandemic as higher-for-longer interest rates and a potential economic downturn put borrowers in a bind.

The Debt Bogeyman Lurks | Consumer debt amounts are high amid exploding yields



Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. Among premarket movers, The Boeing Co. fell after Ryanair Holdings Plc said delivery delays of 737 Max aircraft have worsened as the aircraft maker grapples with supplier quality-control issues.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped about 0.9 per cent, though gains for oil majors moderated the benchmark's decline. Among individual movers, Tryg A/S jumped after the Danish insurer reported an earnings beat. Ubisoft Entertainment advanced after the U.K. approved Microsoft Corp.'s deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc., which will see the sale of some gaming rights to the French video-game maker.

Sartorius AG plunged after the electronics maker cut guidance. Danish power generator Orsted A/S slumped after New York regulators rejected higher rates for projects being developed alongside the state.

MSCI's All Country World Index declined for a second day, with major Asian benchmark indexes in the red. Hong Kong shares underperformed and mainland Chinese shares slipped after both consumer and producer prices came in below estimates, a sign that the country's economy still faces drags despite the government rolling out a series of support measures.

China's trade data was only slightly better than expectations. The authorities are now also considering forming a state-backed stabilization fund to shore up confidence in the nation's US$9.5 trillion stock market.

Key events this week:

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock results as the quarterly earnings season kicks off, Friday

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet as part of IMF gathering, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak on IMF panel, Friday

Fed's Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent as of 6:25 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0523

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2185

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 149.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1 per cent to US$26,772

Ether rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,545.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.61 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.72 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.37 per cent

Commodities