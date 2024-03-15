(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are set to gain big later this year as bets on cooling prices and potential political risks converge, according to the private banking and wealth arm of HSBC Holdings Plc.

Yields on the 10-year government note can drop to between 3% and 3.5% this year, according to Global Chief Investment Officer Willem Sels. That would be a drop of nearly 130 basis points from current levels.

Sels said market expectations of long-term interest rates are still too high compared with the Federal Reserve’s projection, which presents an upside for bonds. Escalation of geopolitical conflict in the run-up to US elections may also boost the demand for Treasuries as a haven asset, he said.

“The real yield is again at 2% for the 10-year, that is too high for the level of growth that we have, so we think that will come down,” said Sels who has an overweight position on bonds and is actively rotating more investments into the seven and 10-year part of the Treasury curve.

Market expectations for Fed rate cuts have eased after an unexpected rise in producer price index data and consumer prices this week. Swaps contracts now predict slightly less than the three quarter-point rate reductions by year-end, compared with more than six back in January.

“It’s more likely that in the shorter term, you’re going to hover around that 3.5% but maybe toward year-end you see 3% if you have an equity market wobble on the political side,” said Sels.

HSBC’s Global Private Banking and Wealth business had $746b of invested assets as of 2023-end.

The Treasury 10-year yield eased one basis point to 4.27% after jumping to the highest level in two weeks on Thursday.

Sels sees market dips as a good entry point for bonds. “It’s a little bit bubbly, so those are opportunities for our clients to continue to add because there are still too many who are too short,” he said.

