Treasuries Closing on 2% Just a Start as Traders See More Misery

(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in the world’s biggest bond markets looks set to extend, which will push benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields beyond 2% as expectations for aggressive rate hikes mount, according to investors.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to as high as 1.96% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019. Australia’s benchmark yields soared 13 basis points, while the Japan equivalent approached a level that the central bank has indicated it will defend.

Citigroup Inc. expects U.S. yields to soon surpass the closely-watched psychological level as the Federal Reserve battles the hottest inflation since the 1980s, with Matthews International Capital Management penciling in a move toward 2.5%. JPMorgan Asset Management said the global bond benchmark could test as high as 3% this year.

“If you think about the Fed and the target for them in terms of inflation is about 2%,” so yields are likely to climb above this, Matthews portfolio manager Teresa Kong said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We do think that real rates have to be positive and, at this rate, with the 10-year still below 2% -- it’s still relatively expensive.”

Fair value for the benchmark is somewhere between the 2.25% to 2.5% range, Kong added.

‘Deterioration of Demand’

Ten-year Treasury yields have surged about 80 basis points since August as traders ratcheted up their expectations for Fed rate hikes this year and braced for a potential super-sized move in March. A breach of 2% would be the first since August 2019.

Traders Brace for Shock-and-Awe Hikes From Major Central Banks

This week’s auctions for three-, 10- and 30-year debt could be the next litmus test for investors, according to Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed-income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S.

“Bidding metrics could show a deterioration of demand despite higher yields as rates are rising in Europe, too, reducing the convenience of U.S. Treasuries,” Spinozzi said.

Global rates are echoing the rout. German yields pulled back on Tuesday after rising for 10 days as traders wagered the European Central Bank would raise the deposit rate back to 0% by year end. Ten-year yields in Australia jumped to as high as 2.13% on Tuesday, a level last seen in March 2020, after a former central bank board member said it was conceivable policymakers could raise rates four times this year.

New Zealand bonds also accelerated declines, while the 10-year yield in Japan rose to 0.21%, closing in on the 0.25% mark that the central bank has set as an upper limit.

It may not take much of a push to get U.S. yields even higher.

Traders are keeping a wary eye on 1.95% -- a level where mortgage bond funds would be compelled to sell Treasuries to protect their portfolios against the effects of rising yields, according to strategists. Meanwhile, an increasingly hawkish chorus of central bankers from Europe to New Zealand are heaping selling pressure daily on global bonds.

Swaps traders are pricing around a 30% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by half a percentage point in March, and more than five quarter-point hikes this year.

“It’s only a matter of time -- I don’t see any favors coming through for Treasuries especially with the synchronized hawkish pivot of central banks such as the ECB joining the chorus of the Fed,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, who sees yields testing 2.5%.

